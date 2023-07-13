Richard Simmons’ Rep Shares Rare Update About Fitness Guru on His 75th Birthday

Watch : Richard Simmons' Rep Shares Rare Update on His Birthday

Richard Simmons is celebrating a new benchmark.

The fitness guru has largely remained out of the public eye since 2014. However, on Simmons' 75th birthday July 12, his rep Tom Estey shared a rare update about the aerobics icon.

"This is a big milestone," Estey told Entertainment Tonight. "I just want to see him happy, which he is."

The update comes nearly a nearly after fans became concern for Simmons' wellbeing when a documentary exploring his disappearance from the spotlight—titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons—was released.

In August 2022, the Sweatin' to the Oldies star shared a message of gratitude for fans' support, writing on Facebook, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard."

In a statement to E! News, Simmons' rep added that he "is so gratified by the outpouring of love and good wishes from his fans. He wants them to know he is doing well and sends all his best wishes back to them."