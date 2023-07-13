The Best Prime Day Candle Deals: Nest, Yankee Candle, Homesick, and More as Low as $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Candles are a great way to change a mood, create a vibe, and enhance your home's aesthetic, especially in the summer with so many seasonal scents to choose from. A stunning candle with your favorite fragrance is a great form of self-care. Thankfully, there are so many affordable candle options that look and smell opulent.
Shopping for a scent can be difficult online. We put together a roundup of the most popular, top-rated candles you can get on sale during Amazon Prime Day, from brands including Yankee Candle, NEST Candle, and Chesapeake Bay. Treat yourself or give some of these away as gifts for your favorite people.
Prime Day Candle Deals
Sell Out Risk: Yankee Candles, $18 (originally $31)
Yankee Candles
Fall is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 52,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles
If you're looking for an affordable candle option, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.
NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candles
NEST candles are simply the best. They have just the right amount of fragrance. There are 17 scents to choose from. These candles have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Jolie Muse Candles
These candles come in embossed, luxurious jars. They have a 90 hour burn time and there are a few colors and scents to choose from. I love Rosy Garden, which is a fresh, dewy floral scent. La Jolie Muse Candles have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles are great gifts because there are so many personal options to choose from. You can get a candle symbolizing your home state, zodiac sign, or a life milestone. These have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, 2in1 (Pack of 2)
If you love the iconic Glade air fresheners, you need to check out their candles. They give just the right amount of fragrance with scents that linger long after you blow out the candles. This pair has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CoCo Benjamin 100% Soy, Hand Poured Soy Candle, Highly Scented
You'll adore these premium soy wax candles. They deliver a memorable fragrance experience and they burn for 45 hours. There are 44 fragrance blends to choose from. These candles have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YFYTRE 6 Pack Candles
Enhance your space with this candle six pack. Each one has a 25-hour burn time, totaling 120 to 150 hours total. This set has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Housecret Pack of 12 Strong Scented Candles
Step up your aromatherapy game with this 12-candle gift set. Each candle is made from environmentally smokeless soy and essential oil, according to the brand. This is a great gift for a loved one or yourself. This bundle has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
