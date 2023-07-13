TikToker Alix Earle Hard Launches Braxton Berrios Relationship on ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : TikTok Star Alix Earle Says She's "STRANDED" in Italy

This relationship just went viral.

Alix Earle debuted her new romance with Braxton Berrios on the ESPYS 2023 red carpet July 12.

The TikTok star rocked a strapless, brown leather dress with black heels, while the Miami Dolphins player sported a light pink suit and a white button-up shirt to the award ceremony, which honored the best and brightest athletes of the year.

Alix and Braxton's outing comes a month after they were spotted out at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, N.Y. A photo of the pair at a party was posted on the event's official Instagram page June 24.

That same weekend, Alix soft launched her relationship with the wide receiver. In a TikTok video, the influencer was seen hugging and kissing a shirtless man on her bed, who fans believed was Berrios. However, Alix took to the comments section at the time to address the speculation, writing, "We're not even ‘dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."