TikToker Alix Earle Hard Launches Braxton Berrios Relationship on ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet

This relationship just went viral.
Alix Earle debuted her new romance with Braxton Berrios on the ESPYS 2023 red carpet July 12.
The TikTok star rocked a strapless, brown leather dress with black heels, while the Miami Dolphins player sported a light pink suit and a white button-up shirt to the award ceremony, which honored the best and brightest athletes of the year.
Alix and Braxton's outing comes a month after they were spotted out at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, N.Y. A photo of the pair at a party was posted on the event's official Instagram page June 24.
That same weekend, Alix soft launched her relationship with the wide receiver. In a TikTok video, the influencer was seen hugging and kissing a shirtless man on her bed, who fans believed was Berrios. However, Alix took to the comments section at the time to address the speculation, writing, "We're not even ‘dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."
In a previous TikTok, the 22-year-old referenced the athlete, 27, during a Get Ready With Me video, explaining to her followers, "I'm staying here with a guy this weekend."
She continued, "But, obviously, I have to make my ‘Get Ready With Me' videos, so he's listening to me scream right now. I have to tell you, though, it is so nice not having someone yell at you while making them."
Prior to her relationship with Braxton, Alix was linked to baseball player Tyler Wade. She confirmed the breakup in December 2022 after three months of dating.
"We have been fighting for a bit," the University of Miami graduate shared at the time. "I just was not happy with the way I was feeling."
As for Braxton? He dated Sophia Culpo for two years before their breaking up in early 2023.
Last month, the NFL star addressed allegations that he had cheated on the Culpo Sisters star before their split, saying that "towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out."
"It had nothing to do with anything else," he added. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter."
For more stars at the 2023 ESPYS, keep reading.