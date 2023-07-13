These 14 Prime Day Teeth Whitening Deals Will Make You Smile Nonstop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's always a good time to jump into some self-care. If you're looking for more reasons to smile, why not shop for some teeth whitening products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? No more feeling self-conscious about your teeth. If you want a dazzling, stain-free grin, there's no need to make an expensive appointment with a professional. There are so many affordable products that you can use at home.
If you want white strips, the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects have been a personal favorite of mine for years. Or you can whiten your teeth while you sleep with this overnight option. Take a cue from someone whose smile always shines and try this whitening pen from Kendall Jenner's collaboration with Moon. If you have 10 minutes, you can use an LED light to brighten your smile. And, of course, you can't go wrong with a whitening toothpaste.
There are so many effective, easy-to-use, top-rated products that shopping may be a bit overwhelming. Let's break down the best choices for your needs.
Prime Day Teeth Whitening Deals
Sell Out Risk: Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $13 (originally $25)
Rare Deal: MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, $20 (originally $50)
Prime Day Whitestrips Deals
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
These are a reliable go-to. The brand claims that your teeth will be 20 levels whiter in just 22 days and these strips can remover more than 20 years of stains.
This product has 59,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have gone through several teeth whitening kits and brands that have not done the trick. This kit worked so well. I noticed a difference after about 4 days. I made sure to wait a while after brushing and flossing to put them in."
Another reviewed, "I love putting these on after brushing my teeth in the morning and then driving to work. My teeth are perfectly white and I'm ready to smile all day even if I have to talk to a rough customer. Lol! There's so many in the pack, and each strip comes with a top and a bottom whitener."
Prime Day Whitening Mouthwash Deals
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash, Alcohol Free, Extra Whitening, Energizing Mint Flavor
Freshen your breath and whiten your smile with this incredibly affordable alcohol-free mouthwash. The brand claims that this rinse strengthens enamel, prevents cavities, and kills bad breath germs. I like this because it doesn't burn when I use it. It's just a nice, refreshing feeling without an irritation.
This rinse has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper insisting, "YOU NEED THIS. This is the best product out there if you want whiter teeth. I've tried everything and this is the one. Literally rinse your mouth for like thirty seconds and you will see a difference."
Prime Day Whitening Toothpaste Deals
Crest 3D White Toothpaste Radiant Mint (Pack of 3)
I started to see a difference after using this toothpaste just one time. It gets rid of stains and prevents future stains. This three-pack has 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Really works! I was ready to get my teeth professionally whitened but thought I'd give this product a try first. I can't believe after about two weeks of brushing 3x's a day they are now white. My teeth were looking dinghy from being a tea drinker but I have a beautiful white smile again! I would highly recommend this toothpaste."
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Toothpaste - Natural & Enamel Safe for Sensitive & Whiter Teeth
If you're looking for a whitening toothpaste, but you have super sensitive teeth, check this one out. It's non-toxic, fluoride-free, alcohol-free, SLS free, and it's free of artificial colors.
It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "I've purchased other teeth whitening toothpastes before but thought I'd give this a try. I am pleasantly surprised not only how well it works but also how quickly it works. I have sensitive teeth so I was a bit nervous but I haven't had any issues. I will definitely purchase this again."
Prime Day Teeth Whitening Pen Deals
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"
Prime Day Overnight Teeth Whitening Treatment Deals
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, Teeth Stain Remover to Whiten Teeth, 35 Nightly Treatments
You can remove 15 years of stains in just one week when you use this product. Just brush it on your teeth before bed, go to bed, and wake up to a brighter smile. This is also great for sensitive teeth and gums, the brand claims.
This overnight whitening pen has 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This product hands down best bang for your buck for whiten your teeth. Forget the gels this is the real deal."
Another insisted, "Better than in dentist office whitening. I am very pleased with how quickly and how well this whitened my teeth. After about 6 applications my teeth were whiter than the results I got from a professional dental whitening."
Prime Day Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Deals
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 10 Min Non-Sensitive Fast Teeth Whitener
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time! I was shocked at how well this removes staining."
Another shopper reviewed, "I definitely see a difference after my first use. Very easy and painless for just 10 minutes! I am very impressed since I have tried other methods without luck. I highly recommend!"
