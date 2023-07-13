Why Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson for Multiple Cheating Scandals

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Baby Boy Tatum

Khloé Kardashian has no beef with Tristan Thompson, bible.

The Good American co-founder explained her reasoning behind forgiving the Los Angeles Lakers player—with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 5 and son Tatum, 11 months—despite his past infidelity during the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

During a dinner with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Khloe was asked where she stood with Tristan.

"Is there talk of, like, chances?" Scott inquired, prompting Khloe to reply, "No, no chances."

After Scott told Khloe that he "would support" her if she chose to get back with Tristan, the 39-year-old shared that she's "totally fine" with Tristan, though she "just don't have the energy for issues" these days.

In a confessional, Khloe expanded on her decision to let bygones be bygones. "Yeah, I forgive Tristan," she said, before quickly noting, "doesn't mean I forget what he's done."

She continued, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t."