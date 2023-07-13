Why Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson for Multiple Cheating Scandals

Khloé Kardashian has no beef with Tristan Thompson, bible.
The Good American co-founder explained her reasoning behind forgiving the Los Angeles Lakers player—with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 5 and son Tatum, 11 months—despite his past infidelity during the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.
During a dinner with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Khloe was asked where she stood with Tristan.
"Is there talk of, like, chances?" Scott inquired, prompting Khloe to reply, "No, no chances."
After Scott told Khloe that he "would support" her if she chose to get back with Tristan, the 39-year-old shared that she's "totally fine" with Tristan, though she "just don't have the energy for issues" these days.
In a confessional, Khloe expanded on her decision to let bygones be bygones. "Yeah, I forgive Tristan," she said, before quickly noting, "doesn't mean I forget what he's done."
She continued, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t."
Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe days before the KUWTK alum gave birth to their first child in 2018. Following the accusations, the two were off-and-on for several years before calling it quits for the last time in 2021. That same year, it was revealed Tristan had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.
The athlete later apologized to Khloe for his infidelity, writing in a January 2022 statement, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
As the two continue to co-parent, Khloe has been vocal against speculation of a reconciliation.
"Stop pushing this narrative," she wrote on Instagram May 16, after a Kardashian fan page posted a blind item suggesting that the former couple were dating again. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun."
New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.