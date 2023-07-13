Get 4 Pairs of Sweat-Wicking Leggings With 14,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for $39 During Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Activewear can be so expensive, right? No one wants to adjust their leggings throughout their workout, but who wants to spend $100 on a single pair? Not me. Even so, there's that age-old adage about "getting what you pay for." I really don't want to hold my leggings up every single time I hit the gym. With this in mind, I've scoured the internet looking for affordable leggings and trying them out. I have found some affordable styles from Amazon that actually come through for me. If your go-to leggings are starting to pill, it may be time to shop the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
You can get a set with four full-length leggings for just $39. That means each pair costs just $9.75. This bundle has 14,1000+ 5-star Amazon reviews with inclusive sizes ranging from small to 3X. This price won't be around forever. Get your shop on while you can.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings With Pockets for Women,High Waist Tummy Control
These 4-pair bundles are available in 14 color combinations. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these Amazon reviews.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings Reviews
A shopper admitted, "I was skeptical when ordering. However, these exceeded my expectations. They are true to fit, buttery soft, and the spandex is very supportive. Side pockets,in yoga leggings are a must for me, which they have. Having said that- the pockets fit my android phone/case, just barely though. Overall- I highly recommend."
An Amazon customer gushed, "It's been a few months now. I just wanted to update and say that I will not buy another brand other than THESE ever again! As long as they make them, I will buy them here! I wear them to church with a dress shirt and sandals/heels, I wear them hiking/playing sports, I wear them grocery shopping, I wear them as winter outfit with knee high boots, I wear them for everything!! They are amazing quality. Get these! They are the softest leggings ever and very thick, good quality."
"These leggings are very soft and comfortable. They are thick enough that your underwear don't show through. And pockets! One on each leg and one hidden in the waist. I'm (ugh) thick in the middle so I have problems with leggings rolling down at the waist. The waist on these slim the tummy area and don't roll down. Thick material but breathable. Seems are well made. I would recommend and would buy again. Actually looking at other colors, so I likely will buy more," a shopper reviewed.
Another customer shared, "These leggings are so soft and comfortable. They fit perfect and have POCKETS! They are made from a thick material so they are definitely squat proof. I love the high waist too. These are it ladies!!!"
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Looking for more workout must-haves? Don't miss this 30% discount on Apple AirPods during Amazon Prime Day 2023.