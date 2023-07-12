Lisa Vanderpump Has the Best Idea of Where to Put Her Potential Vanderpump Rules Emmy Award

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving up an epic reaction to Vanderpump Rules' two 2023 Emmy nominations.
"I actually did get goosebumps and cried," the 62-year-old exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on July 12 after her Bravo series nabbed noms for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. "I just thought to actually be at that level, it's so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don't take it for granted at all."
Calling the post-Scandoval recognition "overwhelming," Lisa added, "Listen, it's got my name on it. I created this show with Alex Baskin, cast it, put the people in who I thought would tell a really good story and it's amazing."
Of course, it's not just the cast of VPR who make the magic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also made sure to give credit to everyone behind the camera, too.
"I've been talking to a lot of people on the Emmy nomination circuit and really acknowledging the crew, everybody, all the components that go into making a great reality show," Lisa noted. "Focusing on telling the true story, which is what we've always been able to do. That's down to people being really honest with their lives, capturing it as it happens. Having a crew that has the empathy to move in between and capture these moments with sometimes can be really, really difficult and challenging emotionally."
So where would LVP put her Emmy if she wins at the Sept. 18 award show?
"I think on the bonnet of my car so I can see it all the time," she joked. "Alex Baskin actually said that. I said, 'Like a silver lady on a Rolls Royce,' and he said, 'That's what I want.'"
When asked what her former Real Housewives costars might think of her big honor, Lisa smiled and replied, "They must be thrilled for me!"
