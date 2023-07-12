Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Has the Best Idea of Where to Put Her Potential Vanderpump Rules Emmy Award

Lisa Vanderpump shared her emotional reaction to Vanderpump Rules' two 2023 Emmy nominations, and joked about where she'll put her trophy if the Bravo series wins.

Watch: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ADVICE She Gave Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving up an epic reaction to Vanderpump Rules' two 2023 Emmy nominations.

"I actually did get goosebumps and cried," the 62-year-old exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on July 12 after her Bravo series nabbed noms for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. "I just thought to actually be at that level, it's so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don't take it for granted at all."

Calling the post-Scandoval recognition "overwhelming," Lisa added, "Listen, it's got my name on it. I created this show with Alex Baskin, cast it, put the people in who I thought would tell a really good story and it's amazing."

Of course, it's not just the cast of VPR who make the magic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also made sure to give credit to everyone behind the camera, too.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Bombshells

"I've been talking to a lot of people on the Emmy nomination circuit and really acknowledging the crew, everybody, all the components that go into making a great reality show," Lisa noted. "Focusing on telling the true story, which is what we've always been able to do. That's down to people being really honest with their lives, capturing it as it happens. Having a crew that has the empathy to move in between and capture these moments with sometimes can be really, really difficult and challenging emotionally." 

Todd Williamson/Bravo

So where would LVP put her Emmy if she wins at the Sept. 18 award show?

"I think on the bonnet of my car so I can see it all the time," she joked. "Alex Baskin actually said that. I said, 'Like a silver lady on a Rolls Royce,' and he said, 'That's what I want.'"

When asked what her former Real Housewives costars might think of her big honor, Lisa smiled and replied, "They must be thrilled for me!"

Keep reading to keep up with everything the VPR cast has been up to since filming stopped on season 10.

Instagram
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai Are Going Strong

Several days after Vanderpump Rules' explosive reunion concluded June 7, Ariana Madix jetted off to NYC for some early birthday celebrations with her new man Daniel Wai.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in April when they were spotted making out at Coachella, attended Governors Ball Music Festival together with friends before heading out to party the night away on June 11.

Madix's costars even gave their stamp of approval on her new boyfriend. 

"The way that I witnessed him treat her, I've honestly—not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom—ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him," Scheana Shay exclusively told E! News in May. "It's been really, really amazing to just see her so happy."

Lala Kent added, "Just the way that she talks about him, her energy is just completely different. I'm so happy for her, because as an outsider, I was watching her and her relationship, just really feeling for her."

Bravo
Tom Sandoval Defends T-Shirt Sex Comment About Ariana Madix

After receiving criticism from both fans and his castmates for calling out Madix for wearing a T-shirt during sex, Tom Sandoval insisted his words were never intended to be a dig at his ex's physical appearance.

"I've never body-shamed Ariana—ever," he clarified on June 14. "I don't know if that was taken out of context. I think people added their own context to it."

Meanwhile, Sandoval continued to tour the country with his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Distances Himself From Scandoval

On the June 12 episode of Fox's reality show Stars on Mars, Sandoval's BFF Tom Schwartz revealed he wants to distance himself from his business partner's "incredibly messed up" affair.

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," he shared. "Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it. Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Raquel Leviss Enters Treatment

After revealing she was seeking mental health treatment in early April, Raquel Leviss remains in an undisclosed facility.

"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," a source close to Leviss told E! earlier this month. "Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lala Kent Regrets Verbally Attacking Raquel Leviss

One day after the shocking season 10 finale concluded, Lala Kent admitted she regretted going in so hard on Raquel over her affair with Sandoval.

"I felt dirty," Kent told TMZ June 8. "After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown—just as a human, because for me, it's a reality TV show—I feel like we're all, kind of, playing the same game. But when I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we're maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'"

Bravo
Where Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Stand Today

Both Sandoval and Leviss confirmed they were still in love during the June 7 reunion episode. However, it's unclear how they are labeling their relationship today.

The two have not been photographed together since filming the reunion in May.

Bravo
Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney to Open New Sandwich Shop

As Bravoholics saw on season 10, Madix and Katie Maloney are opening a new sandwich shop named Something About Her just a few doors down from SUR in West Hollywood.

In several Instagram Stories posted June 12, Maloney gave fans a tour inside the new eatery as she worked on finishing the final touches before it opens this summer. Maloney and Madix have also been selling Something About Her merchandise on their website.

Instagram/@musickillskate
Katie Maloney Debuts a New Look

On June 18, Maloney debuted a new short haircut inspired by "Torn" singer Natalie Imbruglia ahead of filming season 11.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval's Rumored New Girl

In May, it was rumored Sandoval had moved on after he was photographed with Texas-based  influencer Karlee Hale. However, the reality star's rep firmly denied anything romantic was going on.

"They are not dating," his team told E! News in a statement. "She's a friend. He was performing in Austin and stayed a few extra days to enjoy the city."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Ariana Madix Details Her "Lovely" New Relationship

"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana shared of Wai during a May 18 Today interview. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything."

She continued, "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
James Kennedy & Ally Lewber Are Still Together

James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber are going strong and the DJ continues to host his weekly "See You Next Tuesday" event at SUR.

Instagram/@scheana
Scheana Shay & Ariana Madix Throw a First Pitch

Scheana Shay and Madix were honored to throw the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game in June.

"Thank you @padres for making my 7 year old dreams come true last night!" Shay shared on Instagram. "It was always a dream of mine to throw out the first pitch at a professional game when I grew up. Well, we did it!"

Instagram/@lalakent
Lala Kent Enjoys Family Time

With some free time in between seasons, Kent enjoyed lots of quality time with her 2-year-old daughter Ocean. In mid-June, the mommy-daughter duo got away during a trip to Newport Beach, Calif.

"Made my heart so full watching O play where I used to play at her age," the reality star shared on Instagram. "Newport holds a special place in my heart. My dad would have us set up on this beach at 7 am & we'd stay until the sun went down. Ocean is making him proud. A beach bum just like her Poppy."

Instagram/@musickillskate
Stassi Schroeder Reunites With the Girls

Kent, Maloney and Kristina Kelly reunited with former VPR co-star and longtime BFF Stassi Schroeder for a girls night out in June.

Maloney, the only childless member of the friend group, joked on Instagram, "They talked about heavy flows and leaky tits while I sipped on Pinot Noir. #momfriends."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Todd Williamson /Bravo via Getty Images
Brock Davies Cuts His Hair

The biggest transformation since season 10 ended? Shay's husband Broke Davies cut his long hair! The Aussie star debuted a shorter 'do before his birthday in June.

Scheana honored her other half on his special day. "Happy birthday to the husband who makes me happy!" the mom of Summer Moon, 2, wrote on Instagram June 15. "@brock__davies you are the most incredible father and partner to us. I love you so much it literally hurts. Thank you for being you honey. Cheers to many more!"

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Ariana Madix Cashes in on Tom Sandoval's Nasty Dig

Madix got the last laugh after her ex made that shocking dig about wearing a shirt during sex. In June, she dropped her own merchandise with "'f--k me in this shirt" written across gray tees.

Madix also made headlines for poking fun at Sandoval's now-infamous white nail polish and making light of the comment he made about Madix never buying batteries in a June Duracell commercial.

Instagram/@jaredlips
Ariana Madix Turns 38

Madix, who turned 38 on June 24, celebrated her first post-Scandoval birthday with Wai, Maloney, Shay and more close friends. The fitness coach even cooked a six-course meal for his lady.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July Fun

Madix and Wai celebrated Independence Day 2023 dancing the day away with friends at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films Season 11

On July 6, Sandoval was spotted filming Vanderpump Rules for the first time since shooting on season 11 started in June.

The TomTom co-owner was all smiles as he dropped off a flower arrangement to Lisa Vanderpump at her now-closed West Hollywood restaurant Pump. Tom, dressed in jeans, a light blue sweater and sunglasses, was photographed arriving with the gift before Lisa left the former hot-spot as cameras rolled on the two.

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix Joins Dancing With the Stars

After weeks of rumors, Madix and Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough announced on July 7 that she is joining season 32.

"That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor," Hough said in the video before the two shouted in unison, "Let's dance!"

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Ariana Madix Joins Love Island USA

On July 11, Peacock announced Madix will make a special guest appearance on season five of the dating competition Love Island USA

As VPR fans surely remember, Sandoval infamously criticized her for spending hours binging Love Island amid their breakup during season 10. Now, Madix is having the last laugh by entering the villa.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

The 2023 Emmy Awards air on Fox Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

