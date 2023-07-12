Lisa Vanderpump Has the Best Idea of Where to Put Her Potential Vanderpump Rules Emmy Award

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ADVICE She Gave Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving up an epic reaction to Vanderpump Rules' two 2023 Emmy nominations.

"I actually did get goosebumps and cried," the 62-year-old exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on July 12 after her Bravo series nabbed noms for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. "I just thought to actually be at that level, it's so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don't take it for granted at all."

Calling the post-Scandoval recognition "overwhelming," Lisa added, "Listen, it's got my name on it. I created this show with Alex Baskin, cast it, put the people in who I thought would tell a really good story and it's amazing."

Of course, it's not just the cast of VPR who make the magic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also made sure to give credit to everyone behind the camera, too.