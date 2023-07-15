Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Set the Record Straight on That Relationship NDA

Watch : Raven-Symone Sounds Off on Ozempic Trend

"Well, here's the deal: I signed it."

And with those seven little words, a romantic relationship was born

Not many people are asked to sign a legal document before entering a romance. But that's exactly what Miranda Pearman-Maday did when she first started dating former Disney star Raven-Symoné back in 2015. But, ironically enough, it was Raven who ended up kissing and telling when she publicly revealed that Miranda, her wife of three years, had signed the non-disclosure agreement she'd gotten in the habit of giving to potential paramours.

"I don't even know what was going on," Raven told E! News' Francesca Amiker of dropping the surprising details in the May 23 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. "I think I blacked out during that interview and then my wife was like, 'You told people we had an NDA?!'"