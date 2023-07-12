Kourtney Kardashian Proves Pregnant Life Is Fantastic in Barbie Pink Bump-Baring Look

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian said "aloha" to an asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus, which showed off her growing baby bump as she vacationed in Hawaii.

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with the Barbiecore trend.

The Kardashians star continued her babymoon festivities in Kauai, Hawaii—but this time, she swapped a leopard print bikini for a stunning pink ensemble.

While vacationing at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort, Kourtney posted a photo of herself rocking a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus. The outfit featured a high-neckline, multi-colored beads and cutouts along her torso to show off her growing baby bump.

As seen in additional photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder accessorized with a sunshine yellow bag and wide-brimmed hat.

Kourtney captioned her July 12 post, "Aloha."

So, what else has Kourtney been up to since announcing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker at his Blink-182 concert back in June? The 44-year-old and the drummer threw a sex reveal party for their baby boy on the way, as well as celebrated the 11th birthday of Penelope Disick, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Photos

The baby will join the couple's large blended family, which includes Kourtney's sons Mason Disick, 13 and Reign Disick, 8, with Scott. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Keep scrolling to keep up with Kourtney on her fourth pregnancy journey.

Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2, 2023.

Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

