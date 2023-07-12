Kourtney Kardashian Proves Pregnant Life Is Fantastic in Barbie Pink Bump-Baring Look

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with the Barbiecore trend.
The Kardashians star continued her babymoon festivities in Kauai, Hawaii—but this time, she swapped a leopard print bikini for a stunning pink ensemble.
While vacationing at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort, Kourtney posted a photo of herself rocking a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus. The outfit featured a high-neckline, multi-colored beads and cutouts along her torso to show off her growing baby bump.
As seen in additional photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder accessorized with a sunshine yellow bag and wide-brimmed hat.
Kourtney captioned her July 12 post, "Aloha."
So, what else has Kourtney been up to since announcing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker at his Blink-182 concert back in June? The 44-year-old and the drummer threw a sex reveal party for their baby boy on the way, as well as celebrated the 11th birthday of Penelope Disick, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.
The baby will join the couple's large blended family, which includes Kourtney's sons Mason Disick, 13 and Reign Disick, 8, with Scott. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
Keep scrolling to keep up with Kourtney on her fourth pregnancy journey.