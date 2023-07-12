Kourtney Kardashian Proves Pregnant Life Is Fantastic in Barbie Pink Bump-Baring Look

Watch : All the Bump Things: Kourtney Kardashian's Baby No. 4 Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with the Barbiecore trend.

The Kardashians star continued her babymoon festivities in Kauai, Hawaii—but this time, she swapped a leopard print bikini for a stunning pink ensemble.

While vacationing at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort, Kourtney posted a photo of herself rocking a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus. The outfit featured a high-neckline, multi-colored beads and cutouts along her torso to show off her growing baby bump.

As seen in additional photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder accessorized with a sunshine yellow bag and wide-brimmed hat.

Kourtney captioned her July 12 post, "Aloha."

So, what else has Kourtney been up to since announcing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker at his Blink-182 concert back in June? The 44-year-old and the drummer threw a sex reveal party for their baby boy on the way, as well as celebrated the 11th birthday of Penelope Disick, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.