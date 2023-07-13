Keep Your Car Clean and Organized With These 15 Prime Day 2023 Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Wondering how to keep your car organized? Same. We're not proud to admit this, but the inside of our car isn't exactly as clean or organized as we'd like. In fact, it's kind of a mess. We're talking straw wrappers all over the place, several pairs of shoes in the trunk and a bunch of other random things that should've been thrown away like a month ago. Again, not proud. Because of this, we searched all over Amazon to find products that can help anyone in this situation keep their car interior nice and neat. All of these picks are under $40 and there are some great Prime Day deals.

One product everyone needs is a portable vacuum cleaner that you can keep in your car and use while you're on-the-go. This top-rated vacuum from Thisworx has over 162,300+ five-star reviews and is on sale right now for just $27. It's typically $40, so you're getting that for 32% off. Amazon also has a ton of organizers that you can use to save space and keep things in one place.

From cleaning putty to purse holders, we've rounded up some affordable things on Amazon that can help keep your car clean and organized. Check those out below.