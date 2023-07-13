The Botched Docs Face an Amputation and More Shocking Cases in Grisly Season 8 Trailer

Watch : Botched Has More Work to Be UNDONE - New Season Aug. 3

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are scrubbing in for another shocking season of Botched.

The hit E! series returns this summer for an eighth season jam-packed with plastic surgery nightmares, oddities and accidents that will have fans in stitches.

And while Terry notes they've "seen every complication known to man" in the new trailer, the medical pros will face one of their scariest operating room situations to date, as Paul declares mid-surgery, "We're going to have to amputate."

Cut to an O.R. nurse telling Terry in the sneak peek, "Her stats just dropped." Yikes!

Among the season eight patients seeking Paul and Terry's help are a woman with a giant growth on her foot, a dog bite victim who lost the entire tip of her nose and a skin cancer survivor who went through a 10-hour procedure that left a substantial hole in her face. Plus, one hopeful who went under the knife for a routine tummy tuck after losing weight, only to get a disastrous infection that nearly killed her and left her stomach deformed.