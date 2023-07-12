The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham and Producer Darren Genet Break Up One Year After Engagement

Watch : "LadyGang": Kat Graham Lived Every Dater's Worst Nightmare

As it turns out, Kat Graham and Darren Genet's romance wasn't an immortal one.

One year after announcing their engagement, Kat and the producer have broken up, the Vampire Diaires alum shared July 12.

"After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The engagement ended a few months ago. He's a great guy and we wish each other noting but the most happy and beautiful life."

Although the duo largely kept their six-year relationship out of the public eye, they offered fans a rare look into their romance when they made their red carpet debut in December 2021, four years into dating. Later that month, Kat shared a peek into her holiday celebration with the Muse director.

"Merry Christmas everyone!!!!!" the 33-year-old captioned a shot of her kissing Darren, which has since been deleted. "Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness."