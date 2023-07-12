Megan Fox Covers Up Intimate Brian Austin Green Tattoo

Watch : Brian Austin Green Defends Ex Megan Fox Against "Totally Bogus" Claim

Megan Fox just pulled off the ultimate tattoo transformation.

The Jennifer's Body alum has officially covered up a tattoo that was dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green with some earthy ink. Now, in place of the name "Brian," Megan has an even larger design of a snake and flowers sitting low on her right hip. Her tattoo artist Jesse, who owns SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, gave a glimpse of the new ink on social media.

"Coverup tattoo for @meganfox," he captioned his July 11 Instagram post. "Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I've met along the way."

And that isn't the only new ink the 37-year-old is now sporting. Megan also recently added finger tattoos to both hands, which include different geometric designs, patterned dots and an eye.

Tattoo artist Sydney Smith, who owns Blxck Rose Ink, shared before and after videos of Megan's hands, writing on July 11, "Finger tats on @meganfox."