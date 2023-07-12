Get a 16-Piece Cookware Set With 43,600+ 5-Star Reviews for Just $84 on Prime Day 2023

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Cookware Reviews

A shopper shared, "Bought these because it said nonstick. Well let me tell you nothing sticks. Made my own cheese crackers keto. Just cheese and they slid right of the pan."

An Amazon customer explained, "I don't normally do this but I am so impressed with my set I had to say something! I have had them for 2 months and have accidentally burned food badly twice (because they really do hold the heat very well and my other sets have not worked well that way). They cleaned easily both times with soap a and a soft sponge. No burn marks or scratches!! I was so thrilled how nicely they cleaned up and I didn't ruin them! My other very expensive, famous name brand never did that though it should have. I definitely am happy with this set and the price I paid."

Someone reviewed, "Had these a couple of weeks now and they are the best nonstick pans I've had. I've been using the Rachael Ray line of pans for several years. Definitely not high end but they have served me well. These pans definitely blow the others away with the non stick surface. Not sure how they did it but nothing sticks. Super happy with this purchase!"

"I originally purchased a single pan. Was happy with it so purchased the set in aqua. The variety of sizes and lids were perfect. Cleaning is easy. I liked them so much, this pink set is the second I purchased for my daughters apartment. If you are looking for a sturdy set of pots that cook evenly and are easy to clean, these are for you," a shopper wrote.

Another shopper said, "Did great with high heat, no scratches, non stick, and really easy to clean. Look beautiful and just very nice quality."

