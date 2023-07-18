Why Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Didn't Think She'd Ever Get to a Good Place With Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

Note to Teen Mom loyalists: Maci Bookout was every bit as floored by her Teen Mom: Family Reunion sit-down with ex Ryan Edwards as y'all were.

"Honestly, I didn't ever think that it was going to happen either," she admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So I matched the viewers feelings on that." But as she and husband Taylor McKinney were sparring with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry Edwards in the long-running franchise's 2021 reunion, their son Bentley was laying the groundwork for a détente.

Because while the Bulletproof author, 31, had long been content to let Ryan make his own bed in terms of how and when he showed up for their now 14-year-old soon-to-be high schooler, Bentley was telling his mom "that I actually do have an influence over the relationship that he and Ryan have," Maci explained. "For the longest time I was like, 'Their relationship has nothing to do with me. I can't make Ryan show up, so I'm staying out of it.'"