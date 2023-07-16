Love is Blind's Lauren Speed-Hamilton Reveals If She and Husband Cameron Would Ever Return To TV

Watch : "Love Is Blind's" Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Reveal Their WILDEST DMs

Don't let the name fool you: Lauren Speed-Hamilton wasn't exactly in a rush to get back into the TV game.



But that doesn't mean the Love is Blind alum—who fell head over heels in love with Cameron Hamilton during season one of the Netflix dating show—closed the door on reality TV for good. In fact, the couple could see themselves back in that position under the right circumstances.

"We just want to be sure that it is something that will feel good to us," Lauren, who recently partnered with Dollar General for their Days of Beauty Event, exclusively told E! News. "We don't want to be on TV just to be on TV because that's when you get in trouble. That's when you end up in situations where you're not happy with the outcome. The story starts to warp itself just for entertainment."

And yes, these two peas in a pod could be making their return sooner than you think.