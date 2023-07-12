RHOM's Guerdy Abraira Proudly Debuts Shaved Head as She Begins Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer

Watch : RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Guerdy Abraira is sharing an update on her health.

After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in May, The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed she shaved her head before beginning treatment this week.

"CHEMO STARTS NOW," the 45-year-old wrote in a July 12 Instagram post along with photos oh her without hair. "Decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off. Even thought this is a hard journey, I'm thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger."

Guerdy also shared a photo of her husband Russell Abraira using clippers to cut her hair.

"Thank you also to @plushbeauty_ for doing my glam to make this new look even sweeter," she wrote. "Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don't freak out! It's still me…with way less hair #breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemotherapy #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT."