RHOM's Guerdy Abraira Proudly Debuts Shaved Head as She Begins Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer

Guerdy Abraira is sharing an update on her health.
After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in May, The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed she shaved her head before beginning treatment this week.
"CHEMO STARTS NOW," the 45-year-old wrote in a July 12 Instagram post along with photos oh her without hair. "Decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off. Even thought this is a hard journey, I'm thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger."
Guerdy also shared a photo of her husband Russell Abraira using clippers to cut her hair.
"Thank you also to @plushbeauty_ for doing my glam to make this new look even sweeter," she wrote. "Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don't freak out! It's still me…with way less hair #breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemotherapy #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT."
She has her friends backing her on this journey, too. Commented RHOM costar Nicole Martin, "Beautiful anyway and everyday," while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais added, "With that face you can wear any hair style."
Back in March, Guerdy received news from her doctor that she has cancer during a family vacation in St. Barths.
"For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan," the mother of two wrote in a May 10 Instagram, adding it took her a while to fully process the diagnosis. "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life."
She continued, "I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage—it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need. For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it."
