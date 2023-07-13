Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: The Influencers' Breakdown of the Best Early Access Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of the summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can get tons of top brands for a fraction of the original prices.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not something you want to miss. It starts on July 17 and lasts all the way until August 6, but Nordy Club members get early access to these deals. If you're an Influencer member, you get to start on July 13.

This is their biggest event of the year, so you know the deals have to be good. This sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products with Nordstrom's beauty exclusive deals and luxury makeup sets from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and NARS. You can also shop haircare bundles from brands like Moroccan Oil or skincare routine sets from Sunday Riley.

There are deals for everyone to expand their wardrobe from brands like Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Good American, or Outdoor Voices. You can find all kinds of shorts, dresses, tees, blouses, skirts, and sandals for the summer season. You may also want to take advantage of this sale to purchase some fall finds like sweaters, jeans, jackets, pants, and more.

Other categories that are worth checking out include handbags, luggage, shoes, beauty tools, and bedding.

You can find a lot of products that are over half off of the original value. These Nordstrom Anniversary sales are truly a wonder, so you have to hurry because these items won't be available forever.