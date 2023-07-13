Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: The Influencers' Breakdown of the Best Early Access Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of the summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can get tons of top brands for a fraction of the original prices.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not something you want to miss. It starts on July 17 and lasts all the way until August 6, but Nordy Club members get early access to these deals. If you're an Influencer member, you get to start on July 13.
This is their biggest event of the year, so you know the deals have to be good. This sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products with Nordstrom's beauty exclusive deals and luxury makeup sets from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and NARS. You can also shop haircare bundles from brands like Moroccan Oil or skincare routine sets from Sunday Riley.
There are deals for everyone to expand their wardrobe from brands like Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Good American, or Outdoor Voices. You can find all kinds of shorts, dresses, tees, blouses, skirts, and sandals for the summer season. You may also want to take advantage of this sale to purchase some fall finds like sweaters, jeans, jackets, pants, and more.
Other categories that are worth checking out include handbags, luggage, shoes, beauty tools, and bedding.
You can find a lot of products that are over half off of the original value. These Nordstrom Anniversary sales are truly a wonder, so you have to hurry because these items won't be available forever.
What can you get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If you're overwhelmed by how many things are available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and don't really know where to start, we'll give you a quick breakdown of the brands you may want to check out.
The entire family can score a deal at the sale. The main categories you can shop are beauty, women's fashion, men's fashion, kid's, shoes, and home.
For beauty products, there are so many great brands with amazing deals such as Drybar, Dyson, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Dior, The Ordinary, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancome, Benefit Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Moroccan Oil, NuFace, and NARS.
Some of the best fashion brands to shop include Levi's, AllSaints, Madewell, Free People, Steve Madden, Alo, SKIMS, Good American, Spanx, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Outdoor Voices, Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and Birkenstock.
Read on for some of our favorite picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Sell out risk: Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $130 (originally $170)
Rare deal: NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit, $165 (originally $245)
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress
Outdoor Voices has some of the best stylish workout clothing just like this tennis dress. It's made with a smooth nylon and spandex blend that's quick-drying and flexible. It also has built-in shorts with side pockets and silicone along the inner hem to keep everything in place while you're moving. This dress is super versatile and easy to dress up after your workout.
ghd Max Styler 2-Inch Wide Plate Flat Iron
This 2-inch flat iron is a 2022 Allure Best of Beauty winner, so you know you have to take advantage of this deal. Get this award-winning hair tool that's great for long or thick hair for $83 off!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills has some of the best brow products on the market, and you can get their famous brow care products in a kit for only $30. You'll get a full size Brow Wiz that has a brow pencil and brow brush, and a mini size Brow Genius serum.
UGG Original Faux Shearling Throw Blanket & Eye Mask Sleep Set
UGG is a super popular brand at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to check out their products before they sell out. Also don't forget that UGG sells more than just shoes. You can get this throw blanket and eye mask set with a matching tote bag all made out of their famous faux shearling material.
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Who doesn't love a good pair of Levi's? You can get this pair of classic high waisted jeans for $32 off. It is made with a soft cotton blend, but still has limited stretch like other Levi's. You are getting a straight leg jean with a little distressing that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe.
Moroccan Oil Hydrating Treasures Set
If you want to get better at taking care of your hair, you should look at this Moroccan Oil set. You get full sizes of the Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and a travel size of the Intense Hydrating Mask. These products work to improve hydration, texture, and shine which is especially great for those with dull or dry hair.
Madewell Medium Transport Leather Tote
If you hate trying to fit all your things in a tiny purse, you should think about getting a tote bag. This Madewell tote is a great everyday bag that has a medium size capacity, big pockets inside and outside, and two detachable straps.
AllSaints Cleo Balloon Sleeve Top
AllSaints is a great brand to shop luxury items at a lower price point, and you can get even more deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This elegant wine red top is $80 off and it would make a perfect outfit for a holiday party with the silky balloon sleeves and mock turtle neck.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
Grab a pair of Steve Madden shoes during the anniversary sale for $30 off. This pair of loafers come in a mule style with a chain link detail that lets you dress with a classy, professional style while still feeling relaxed. This loafer comes in six colors or patterns.
The Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set
Get a set of Dior's best luxury makeup products for only $62. You'll receive a full size Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara, a full size Diorshow Addict Lip Balm, and a travel size Diorshow 3D Maximizer Lash Primer Serum that all come in a pink cosmetics bag.
Free People Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Get the popular NuFace microcurrent device in a starter kit with other NuFace essentials for $80 off. The kit comes with the MINI+ facial toning device that uses microcurrents to lift, smooth, and tighten your skin. You also get the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Creme Activator, and an application brush.
NARS Blush Duo
Grab a two-pack of the iconic and award-winning NARS blush in the shade Orgasm for only $40
Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set
The Sunday Riley Good Genes serum and the C.E.O. brightening serum are some cult favorite beauty products. This Radiance Duo targets texture, dullness, dark spots, discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles for smooth, bright skin.
PURA x Illume Bestsellers Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set
Keep your home smelling nice and fresh with this PURA x Illume diffuser set. The PURA diffuser you can control from your phone holds two scents so you can choose from the four bestselling Illume fragrances provided in the set (Citrus Crush, Coconut Milk Mango, Fresh Sea Sat, Blackberry Absinthe).
Benefit Cosmetics Line & Lash Haul Mascara & Eyeliner Set
Score a set of the shopper-loved Benefit mascara and eyeliner for 44% off. You can get two full sizes of their top-rated They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara and one full size of the They're Real! Xtreme Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.
Good American Good Curve High Waist Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Good American is known for the high quality, size inclusive jeans, and now's your chance to get a pair for yourself for $50 off. This is a straight leg pair in a baby blue wash with a little bit of distressing at the hem, and it is made with plenty of stretch so you can be comfortable all day.
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum Duo Set
Want to get fuller lashes and brows? You should check out this serum set from crowd favorite beauty brand The Ordinary. You get two full size tubes of their multi-peptide serum formulated to help you grow thicker eyebrows and voluminous lashes in just four weeks.
Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Take your skincare to the next level with this Dermaflash pore extractor and infuser device. It cleanses your skin by getting rid of all the dirt and junk deep in your pores, and then it uses a special mode to infuse healthy ingredients back into your skin.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the "biggest fashion event of the year." So many people can't wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale each year because you get to score discounts on all the top brands in men's fashion, women's fashion, clothing for kids and baby, home and beauty. The retailer offers exclusive deals, as well as unbelievable savings on new arrivals. According to Nordstrom, it's a sale like no other, and we couldn't agree more.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
How long does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale last?
The anniversary sale starts on July 17 for everyone and runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 1/2:59 a.m. ET on August 2. That means you have at least a couple of weeks to shop, but we recommend getting in there as soon as you can before the item you have your eye on sells out.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
Do Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items restock?
It's no secret that Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items sell out quick, especially hot items like their beauty exclusives. Throughout the anniversary sale, Nordstrom may restock certain styles and sizes, so we recommend keeping an eye out just in case something you love restocks. However, nothing is guaranteed. It's not uncommon to see a major restock once the sale ends.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
Looking for more Prime Day alternatives to shop? Check out our list of the best sales going on right now.