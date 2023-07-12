Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate With Ryan Dawkins

Watch : The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Officially Married

From newlyweds to new parents.

Five months after tying the knot, Clare Crawley announced that she and husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first baby together via surrogate.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!," The Bachelorette alum wrote on Instagram July 12. "This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!"

Giving insight into her road to motherhood, Clare added, "This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point."

However, the 42-year-old admitted that fans will be along for the ride as she and Ryan—who is also dad to two daughters, ages 11 and 8, from a previous relationship—prepare to expand their family.