Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate With Ryan Dawkins

From newlyweds to new parents.
Five months after tying the knot, Clare Crawley announced that she and husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first baby together via surrogate.
"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!," The Bachelorette alum wrote on Instagram July 12. "This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!"
Giving insight into her road to motherhood, Clare added, "This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point."
However, the 42-year-old admitted that fans will be along for the ride as she and Ryan—who is also dad to two daughters, ages 11 and 8, from a previous relationship—prepare to expand their family.
"I can't wait to share it all with you soon what it's been like for us," she continued, "and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"
The Bachelor Nation member and Ryan also revealed their news in a heartwarming video featuring the pair doing laundry outside. And alongside their items of clothing hanging up on a line is a small onesie reading, "Worth the wait."
One thing the couple didn't wait for? Their February nuptials, which took place in Sacramento—at the site of their very first kiss—just four months after they got engaged.
Letting fans in on the surprise, Clare shared pictures of herself and Ryan from their wedding day photoshoot, captioning the Feb. 2 post, "Mr. and Mrs. Dawkins!"
Ahead of their nuptials, the reality star admitted that she and Ryan didn't anticipate a long engagement.
"I think I'm not getting any younger," she explained to E! News in October. "And I know for a fact he's the love of my life. And whether it's in two months or whether it's in two years, I'm just happy we have each other…Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."
