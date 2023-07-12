Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

Watch : Shawn Johnson & Mallory Ervin Share BEST Parenting Advice

Shawn Johnson deserves another gold medal for this surprise pregnancy reveal.

On July 12, the retired Olympic gymnast and mother of two announced on Instagram that she and husband Andrew East are expecting another baby.

At first, the athlete teased fans with a photo of herself sitting in an Olympic amphitheater, writing, "Swipe for a surprise @thebabyeast." The surprise? A photo of her growing baby bump!

In response to her announcement, Nastia Liukin, one of Johnson's teammates on the U.S. team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, commented, "CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU + LIL BB."

Johnson announced her pregnancy, her fourth, hours before she is set to make an appearance at the 2023 ESPYS in Los Angeles. And this time, she and her husband are handling it differently.

"We are not going to find out the gender," she said on her and East's podcast Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew.

East told his wife, "I'm excited to do this again with you."