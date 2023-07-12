If You Bend the Knee, We'll Show You House of the Dragon's Cast In and Out of Costume

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Bow down to your these dragon masters.

Who are now officially Emmy nominees. On July 12, nearly a year after HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon premiered, the show nabbed four nods including Best Drama Series.

Focusing on Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors from House Targaryen, the series (co-created by author George R. R. Martin) takes place hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. Of course, there are more than just Targaryens in King's Landing, as other prominent families find themselves looking to make powerful alliances. It is a Game of Thrones prequel after all. (As for everything we know about season two, click here.)

Naturally, the cast—which includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best—absolutely slays in their roles. After all, those Emmy nominations were well deserved.