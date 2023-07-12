Jenna Ortega's Historic 2023 Emmys Nomination Deserves Two Snaps

This news will get Wednesday fans dancing again.

On July 12, Jenna Ortega picked up her first ever Emmy nomination, for her role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show. And with that recognition, the 20-year-old makes history as the youngest Latina acting nominee of all time, as well as the second-youngest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (the first being Patty Duke, who was 17 when she was nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1964).

Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, is also the first Latina nominee in the category since 2008, when America Ferrera was in the running to pick up her second Emmy for Ugly Betty. The Barbie star had made history the previous year by becoming the first Latina to win the award.

As for who joins Ortega as the 2023 lead comedy actress Emmy nominees? Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also had their names called during the July 12 nomination ceremony.

In addition to being honored through Ortega's individual nomination, Wednesday is also up Outstanding Comedy Series, alongside seven other shows.

All this Emmy love for Wednesday is sure to having fans busting a move Addams-style as they award season two of the hit series.

To see if Ortega and Wednesday get two snaps from the Television Academy, check out the 2023 Emmy Awards live on Fox Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.

