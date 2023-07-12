Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are a Winning Team on ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is up for multiple awards at the 2023 ESPYS, arrived on the red carpet with his wife and teammate in life Brittany Mahomes.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 12, 2023 11:40 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetSportsAwardsCouplesCelebritiesESPY Awards
Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Talks Bringing Kids to the Super Bowl

On a scale from one to 10, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' ESPYS red carpet appearance gets a no. 15. 

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, both 27, arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12 for the award show, and they didn't fumble when it came to style. Patrick donned a cream-colored suit, whil Brittany rocked a racy black gown featuring cutouts. 

The ceremony also serves as a parents' night out for the couple—who share daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 7 months. 

And just like when he's on the field, Patrick is hoping to walk away with a win. The two-time Super Bowl champ is nominated for Best Athlete in Men's Sports alongside Nikola Jokić, Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi as well as Best NFL Player along with Nick Bosa, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the running for Best Team.

photos
Patrick Mahomes' Cutest Dad Moments

Of course, Patrick and Brittany aren't the only big names on the event's lineup. Dwyane Wade, Mikaela Shiffrin, Shawn Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Travis Kelce, 2 Chainz, Nikki and Brie Garcia as well as Eli and Peyton Manning are among those set to attend. Plus, H.E.R. and Lil Wayne will be taking the stage to perform during the show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keep reading to see all the of the fashion serves on the 2023 ESPYS red carpet.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Damar Hamlin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Brie Garcia

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quavo

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

H.E.R.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lolo Jones

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Marlene Wilkerson & Kyrie Irving

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Coco Jones

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Terrell Owens

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lakiha Spicer & Mike Tyson

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hasan Minhaj

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Angel Reese

In Nadine Merabi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Storm

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Zach Miller & Amy Purdy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Heidi Gardner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bianca Belair & Montez Ford

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Rel Howery & Dannella Lane

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chari Hawkins

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Christen Press & Tobin Heath

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hanna Cavinder & Haley Cavinder

In Nadine Merabi.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Weyand & Nastia Liukin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Long

photos
View More Photos From ESPYS 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

