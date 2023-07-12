Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are a Winning Team on ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Talks Bringing Kids to the Super Bowl

On a scale from one to 10, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' ESPYS red carpet appearance gets a no. 15.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, both 27, arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12 for the award show, and they didn't fumble when it came to style. Patrick donned a cream-colored suit, whil Brittany rocked a racy black gown featuring cutouts.

The ceremony also serves as a parents' night out for the couple—who share daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 7 months.

And just like when he's on the field, Patrick is hoping to walk away with a win. The two-time Super Bowl champ is nominated for Best Athlete in Men's Sports alongside Nikola Jokić, Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi as well as Best NFL Player along with Nick Bosa, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the running for Best Team.