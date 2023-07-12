Don’t Miss Hailey Bieber-Approved HexClad Cookware Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2023

We included these products chosen by Hailey Bieber because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Hailey is a paid spokesperson for HexClad. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes it can be tough to know when to save and when to splurge while you shop, especially when it comes to brand-name kitchen items. Thankfully, there are tons of Amazon Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials, including some Hailey Bieber-approved picks.
The star used the revolutionary HexClad cookware while she whipped up her signature pizza toast recipe on her What's In My Kitchen YouTube series. If you want to feel like you're cooking with Hailey, but you're still waiting on your invite to the Bieber household, try out her favorite HexClad cookware products while they're on sale.
HexClad Prime Day Deals
HexClad 2 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan with Glass Lid
The worst part of cooking is cleaning up the pots and pans. This saucepan is ease to clean since it's dishwasher-safe and nonstick. It's ideal to make sauces, soups, stocks, grains, and more.
You can get the 1-quart version for just $88.
A shopper raved, "I've always been curious to try a HexClad pan or pot because the concept seems really intriguing and I noticed they use them on MasterChef. As a budget-conscious person I figured they couldn't possibly be worth the price. Welllll.... I was wrong and now I'm obsessed with this saucepan!"
HexClad Residential 12-inch Fry Pan, Hybrid Stainless Steel/Non-Stick Tri-Ply
This fry pan will become your new go-to. It's oven-safe, gas stove top compatible, electric stovetop compatible, induction stovetop compatible, and scratch-resistant. This is cookware you can truly rely on, with one shopper sharing, "Love this pan! So versatile I use it constantly. The food cooks evenly, and so easy to clean!"
Another explained, "I think it's worth noting; I, personally, hate cooking. My husband bought this for me. I definitely thinks this is worth the money. It's easy to clean, easy to use and nonstick."
HexClad Hybrid Beechwood Double-Sided Cutting Board with Stainless Steel Drip Tray, Carrying Handle, and Juice Trenches
Use this double-sided board for carving and chopping. It is engraved with hexagons to keep meat from sliding around in juices, according to the brand. Use the stainless steel tray to collect scraps you can add to gravy or stock. You can even use this as a charcuterie board when you're hosting.
A shopper gushed, "OUTSTANDINGThis cutting board is absolutely beautiful. It's is craftsmanship at its finest. You almost don't want to use it. I love that it's double sided AND it has a removable tray. This would make a nice housewarming gift. It even comes in a beautiful storage bag."
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals? Don't miss these major discounts on KitchenAid mixers.