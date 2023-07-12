Raises Your Glasses High to Vanderpump Rules' First Ever Emmy Nominations

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finale: Jaw-Dropping Moments

After SUR-ving up an unforgettable season of television, Vanderpump Rules is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

The Bravo reality series has been nominated for its first Emmys following Scandoval—a.k.a. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating controversy, which earned the show some of the highest ratings in its 10-season history.

In fact, VPR is up for two awards at the 2023 ceremony: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program (against Indian Matchmaking, Rupaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset and Welcome to Wrexham) and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program (against Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race and Welcome to Wrexham). You can read the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations here.

Since Sandoval and Leviss' cheating came to light in March—leading to his breakup with girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix—fans were given a front row seat to the shocking scandal play out on VPR's milestone 10th season, with the drama coming to a head during the three part reunion.