Why Lola Consuelos Is Happy to Be Living Back At Home With Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa After College

Watch : Lola Consuelos Reveals How Parents Really Feel About Her Boyfriend

It's a divine time for Lola Consuelos.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter has already had a jampacked summer—graduating from New York University, celebrating her 22nd birthday in June and releasing her latest single "Divine Timing" on July 14. And much like her parents' banter on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lola's tune puts a playful twist on the classic belief.

"The song is me actually having satirical conversation with divine time because sometimes it comes at the wrong time," Lola told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "How the universe is looking out for you but maybe not at the right time, sadly."

And while some college co-eds may consider moving back in with their parents after graduation to not be all that divine, Lola revealed that she is more than happy to be living at home again.