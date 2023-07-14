Why Lola Consuelos Is Happy to Be Living Back At Home With Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa After College

It's a divine time for Lola Consuelos.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter has already had a jampacked summer—graduating from New York University, celebrating her 22nd birthday in June and releasing her latest single "Divine Timing" on July 14. And much like her parents' banter on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lola's tune puts a playful twist on the classic belief.
"The song is me actually having satirical conversation with divine time because sometimes it comes at the wrong time," Lola told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "How the universe is looking out for you but maybe not at the right time, sadly."
And while some college co-eds may consider moving back in with their parents after graduation to not be all that divine, Lola revealed that she is more than happy to be living at home again.
"I actually adore it so much because I am always wanting to be a child again," she explained of bunking at their New York City pad, "so being in my childhood makes me feel exactly like that."
And just because she's an adult doesn't mean she doesn't have to follow some house rules.
"I have to do the dishes, always make my bed before I leave to go out," Lola said. "If I don't, sometimes I'll get a message, a photo of my bed not made."
Household responsibilities aside, Lola credited Mark and Kelly—who have been married for 27 years and also share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20—for instilling a good work ethic in her and advising her to always "be respectful."
"I've always seen them stay really true to themselves and authentic and grounded," Lola explained. "That's the best advice and It's not even advice because I have grown up watching them work like that. I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don't even have to pay for them. They've just been there."
And while some celebrity children may try to step completely out of their parents' shadows to avoid the trendy "nepo baby" label, Lola isn't stressed about her famous family tree impacting her career.
"Obviously there's always the elephant in the room of whoever my parents may be, but I'm really lucky that aren't in the music industry and they actually know nothing about it," she said. "So, of course I'm going to have to prove myself more, but I don't think it makes it any less difficult for me just because they aren't singers. The pressure should be on regardless."
One thing Lola hasn't had to worry about as of late? Her parents' headline-making (and occasionally quite steamy) social media activity, with Kelly once telling E! News that their three children had blocked her and Mark on Instagram.
"They've improved so much in terms of their Instagram skills and they know me at this point," Lola stated. "We've had plenty of conversations. They know what line they can or can't cross."
"Honestly, I don't want to speak too soon," Lola added, "but nothing recently has really embarrassed me. I'm scared of even saying that."
Don't worry, the universe seems to have her back.
Lola Consuelos' single "Divine Timing" is now streaming.