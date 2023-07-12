Kate Hudson Proves Son Bing Is Following in Her and Matt Bellamy’s Musical Footsteps

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy's son Bing is turning out to be quite the skilled drummer, which Kate showed off in a social media tribute on her son's 12th birthday.

The apple doesn't fall far from the musical tree.

Kate Hudson just proved her and ex Matt Bellamy's son Bingham may be following in his parents' musical footsteps in her sweet birthday tribute featuring the 12-year-old showing off his drumming skills.

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Kate captioned her July 9 Instagram post. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways. He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!"

The Glass Onion actress' post featured several clips of her and the Muse frontman's son drumming from when he was much younger to now. In one video, Bing can be seen jamming alongside Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who is a composer and musician himself. His and Kate's daughter Rani Rose, born in 2018, can be seen serenading her older brother alongside mom in the post's final clip. 

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing," Kate concluded, alongside birthday emojis. "We love you!"

And though the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum and Matt split in 2014 after four years together, the two have remained close over the years—including going on family vacations together. 

This past June, Kate and Matt's wife Elle Evans, who he married in 2019, enjoyed a night out together in London, which included a show at West End and a visit to London's Chiltern Firehouse.

Kate—who also shares son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson—recently opened up about her past relationships, and why she feels ending them was the right call. 

"As hard as the decisions were in my life and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family with my partners throughout those years—whether it be Chris or Matt—I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," the 44-year-old shared on the Feb. 21 episode of the iHeartMedia podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. "I knew that we'd all be happier."

And she had especially fond things to say of Bing's father, Matt. 

"I love him so much," she said. "I'm exactly where we were supposed to be. I think he feels the same way about me." 

