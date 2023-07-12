Kate Hudson Proves Son Bing Is Following in Her and Matt Bellamy’s Musical Footsteps

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals She's RELEASING a Music ALBUM

The apple doesn't fall far from the musical tree.

Kate Hudson just proved her and ex Matt Bellamy's son Bingham may be following in his parents' musical footsteps in her sweet birthday tribute featuring the 12-year-old showing off his drumming skills.

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Kate captioned her July 9 Instagram post. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways. He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!"

The Glass Onion actress' post featured several clips of her and the Muse frontman's son drumming from when he was much younger to now. In one video, Bing can be seen jamming alongside Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who is a composer and musician himself. His and Kate's daughter Rani Rose, born in 2018, can be seen serenading her older brother alongside mom in the post's final clip.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing," Kate concluded, alongside birthday emojis. "We love you!"