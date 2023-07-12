RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Shares Update on Kyle Richards Amid Divorce Rumors

Beverly Hills may be a game of chess, but no one is taking Kyle Richards down.
Such was the message Garcelle Beauvais recently shared about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar.
After news broke last week that Kyle's marriage to Mauricio Umanksy was on the rocks, the Coming to America actress reached out to support her fellow Bravolebrity.
"I just texted her and said, ‘OK?'" Garcelle told Page Six on July 11, "and she replied. I didn't expect a reply for days, but she just said she's hanging in there."
Garcelle's update comes one week after Kyle and Mauricio shot down reports they are officially ending their marriage after 27 years.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the Bravo stars stated in a joint Instagram statement on July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
The longtime couple added, "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
Since speaking out publicly about their relationship troubles, the RHOBH O.G. and real estate agent have put on a united front with Kyle even posting family photos from a recent trip to their home in Aspen.
And after one Instagram user commented on a smile-filled photo of Kyle and Mauricio with daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, "We love 'damage control' Kyle," the 54-year-old clapped back.
"If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this," Kyle replied sharing a middle finger emoji.
Mauricio also shared pics with Kyle from their festive Fourth of July celebrations in Colorado.
