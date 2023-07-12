RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Shares Update on Kyle Richards Amid Divorce Rumors

Watch : Kyle Richards CLAPS BACK at Comment on Her Relationship

Beverly Hills may be a game of chess, but no one is taking Kyle Richards down.

Such was the message Garcelle Beauvais recently shared about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar.

After news broke last week that Kyle's marriage to Mauricio Umanksy was on the rocks, the Coming to America actress reached out to support her fellow Bravolebrity.

"I just texted her and said, ‘OK?'" Garcelle told Page Six on July 11, "and she replied. I didn't expect a reply for days, but she just said she's hanging in there."

Garcelle's update comes one week after Kyle and Mauricio shot down reports they are officially ending their marriage after 27 years.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the Bravo stars stated in a joint Instagram statement on July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."