Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Glimpse of Marvelous Family Vacation With His 3 Kids

Chris Hemsworth shared an inside look at his and wife Elsa Pataky's family vacation in Spain with their three children.

The cuteness level is sky-high. 

Chris Hemsworth gave followers a peek into his family vacation with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children—11-year-old daughter India Rose and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan—in the Fast 5 actress' native Spain. In the carousel of images, the Thor actor and his family can be seen enjoying all the Mediterranean has to offer, from sunbathing to swimming, aboard a beautiful boat.

Alongside an emoji of the Spanish flag, Chris captioned his July 11 post, "A little fun in the sun in Spain #familyvacay."

And among the cute pics of the 39-year-old and his wife—who tied the knot in 2010—posing in front of the Spanish flag as well as Chris and his sons diving off the boat's deck and posing in snorkeling goggles. But the fun wasn't just on the sea, as another snap sees  Chris and his twin boys striking their own superhero poses on a rocks in front of turquoise-blue waters.

As for Chris and Elsa's daughter, India, she can be seen in the background of a 360-degree video the Marvel actor posted from the boat to show off the beautiful landscape surrounding them.

photos
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Australia Vacation

But for the Avengers alum, his wife and kids have played more than one role in his life—in addition to family, they've also been his costars. 

Instagram

In fact, Elsa, India and Tristan all had cameos in his latest Marvel outing, 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Elsa has a quick cameo early in the movie as a wolf woman Thor is seen kissing, Tristan plays a younger version of the titular superhero in a flashback scene. India, meanwhile, plays a larger role as a young girl named Love who becomes Thor's adoptive daughter by the film's end. 

But does this mean Chris and Elsa's kids are destined for a career on the big screen? Chris says, not yet. 

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience," Chris told entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy of his children's cameos. "I now don't want them to be child stars or actors. It was just a special experience we all had and they loved it. They had a great time."

For more of the family of five's recent Spanish vacation and all their cutest family moments, keep reading. 

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Chris and his twin sons Tristan and Sasha strike their best superhero pose while on vacation in Spain.

Instagram
It's Play Time

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Chris Hemsworth shared on Instagram

Instagram
Follow the Leader

With his Herschel backpack over his strong shoulders, Chris guides his family and friends during an afternoon stroll. 

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Instagram
Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Instagram
Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Instagram
Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Instagram
Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

Instagram
World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Instagram
Aww

Hugs all around! 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

Instagram
One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

