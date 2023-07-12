Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Glimpse of Marvelous Family Vacation With His 3 Kids

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

The cuteness level is sky-high.

Chris Hemsworth gave followers a peek into his family vacation with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children—11-year-old daughter India Rose and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan—in the Fast 5 actress' native Spain. In the carousel of images, the Thor actor and his family can be seen enjoying all the Mediterranean has to offer, from sunbathing to swimming, aboard a beautiful boat.

Alongside an emoji of the Spanish flag, Chris captioned his July 11 post, "A little fun in the sun in Spain #familyvacay."

And among the cute pics of the 39-year-old and his wife—who tied the knot in 2010—posing in front of the Spanish flag as well as Chris and his sons diving off the boat's deck and posing in snorkeling goggles. But the fun wasn't just on the sea, as another snap sees Chris and his twin boys striking their own superhero poses on a rocks in front of turquoise-blue waters.

As for Chris and Elsa's daughter, India, she can be seen in the background of a 360-degree video the Marvel actor posted from the boat to show off the beautiful landscape surrounding them.