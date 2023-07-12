The TikTok-Famous Zombie Face Delivers 8 Skincare Treatments at Once and It’s 45% Off for Prime Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It can take a few weeks to see the results of a skincare product. If you prefer products with instant gratification, you need to check out the zombie face mask that has been all over TikTok. Hurry up and shop because there are major Amazon Prime Day discounts.
The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.
Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,100+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack- Set of 8
Open a pack of Zombie Pack powder. Pour in the activator liquid and mix it up. Apply it evenly with the included brush all over your face, paying special attention to blackheads. Keep it on for 10-15 minutes and wash it off with warm water.
The brand recommends using this three times a week. For me, twice a week is great, but pay attention to what works best for your skin and make the adjustments that work for you.
Not quite sure about shopping yet? These reviews will convince you to use this face mask as a regular part of your skincare routine.
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Reviews
A shopper gushed, "OMG yes! About as close to a miracle as possible. Not many things in the beauty industry do what they say they will do but this does. It tightens and makes your skin look smoother. At least it did for me. My face looked younger with this compare to a $200 Hydrafacial. My new go to quick skin smoother and pore reducer."
Another raved, "This is the holy grail of face masks! I have a plethora of skin issues; enlarged pores, lines, acne scars, blackheads and adult acne. Lucky me. I've used hundreds of face masks and this one beats them all. It shrinks-YES SHRINKS-my pores. Lines that I had around my mouth and forehead prior to using it are gone. GONE! I read reviews that said the same thing but was skeptical. So glad I tried this."
Someone urged, "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars and I haven't had a pimple since using it."
"Not only did this reduce red spots, not dry my face out and make my skin glow, it has had lasting results! I have been using it once a week and my breakouts are almost ZERO. Nothing else has worked so quickly and effectively and I am not a believer," a reviewer wrote.
A reviewer shared, "The way this made my large pores disappear is insane AND the lift...amazing! The effects last for days too. I'm a customer forever now!"
