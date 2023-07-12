The TikTok-Famous Zombie Face Delivers 8 Skincare Treatments at Once and It’s 45% Off for Prime Day

Not quite sure about shopping yet? These reviews will convince you to use this face mask as a regular part of your skincare routine.

SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Reviews

A shopper gushed, "OMG yes! About as close to a miracle as possible. Not many things in the beauty industry do what they say they will do but this does. It tightens and makes your skin look smoother. At least it did for me. My face looked younger with this compare to a $200 Hydrafacial. My new go to quick skin smoother and pore reducer."

Another raved, "This is the holy grail of face masks! I have a plethora of skin issues; enlarged pores, lines, acne scars, blackheads and adult acne. Lucky me. I've used hundreds of face masks and this one beats them all. It shrinks-YES SHRINKS-my pores. Lines that I had around my mouth and forehead prior to using it are gone. GONE! I read reviews that said the same thing but was skeptical. So glad I tried this."

Someone urged, "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars and I haven't had a pimple since using it."

"Not only did this reduce red spots, not dry my face out and make my skin glow, it has had lasting results! I have been using it once a week and my breakouts are almost ZERO. Nothing else has worked so quickly and effectively and I am not a believer," a reviewer wrote.

A reviewer shared, "The way this made my large pores disappear is insane AND the lift...amazing! The effects last for days too. I'm a customer forever now!"

