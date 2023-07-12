Amazon Prime Day 2023: Get a Portable Garment Steamer With 65,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Just $28

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, here are some 5-star Amazon reviews.

Hilife Travel Steamer Reviews

A shopper said, "This is a great little steamer! I love how small, portable, and compact it is. I do a lot of traveling for business and can easily pack this with me wherever I go. It is great to use at the hotel to take the wrinkles out of my pants and shirts that I have packed. The steamer is very easy to use and heats up quickly. Includes instructions that are easy to follow. I 100% recommend this steamer for everyone, especially travelers."

Another customer advised, "Don't let the small size fool you! This steamer packs some punch and does just as good if not better than my bigger one. I wanted a small one because i travel a lot and you never know what you'll get at an AirB&B or hotel. It's perfect size to put in your luggage without takin up much room. It heats up very quickly and removes wrinkles effortlessly. I recommend anyone looking for a steamer or iron to purchase this. Great value, size, and performs excellently. A+++, 10/10, Top Notch."

Someone else explained, "I just received this steamer and I'm very impressed. The directions were easy to understand and easy to follow. The steamer heated up so quickly and did an amazing job of getting the wrinkles out of my clothes. I was so impressed with how fast the wrinkles came out and with no effort at all. I have used steamers in the past but they never seemed to work for me but this worked so well. I highly recommend it.:

"I am rarely impressed with a product, but this little thing did just that. I went from an incredibly wrinkled shirt to a smooth one in 5 minutes. I could have taken longer but for the intent and purposes that was enough. Heats ip fast, small enough to travel, great heat/steam output and comes with 2 brushes and water accessories. Overall, happy with this purchase," a shopper reviewed.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

Want more Prime Day deals? Get this top-rated, sweat-wicking sports bra for just $17.