The Real Reason Taylor Lautner Let Fans Mispronounce His Name for Decades

For decades, Twilight alum Taylor Lautner let fans mispronounce his last name. Why? Allow him to explain.

Taylor Lautner has gone from Breaking Dawn to breaking down the correct pronunciation of his last name. 

Because as it turns out, fans have been saying it wrong for years. 

"It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades," the Twilight star said on the July 5 episode of The Unplanned Podcast With Matt & Abby. "It is technically Lout-ner, but I just never in interviews or anything stopped somebody and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner. It's Lout-ner.'"

However, Taylor isn't offended if you've made the mistake.

"I just go with whatever," he continued. "I don't care."

As for why the actor didn't point out the error sooner, he suggested that he was too nervous to tell someone they weren't saying his name the right way during his earlier years in the industry. 

"I think when I was 11, like after Sharkboy and Lavagirl," Taylor, now 31, added, "I wasn't gonna tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."

The Twilight Cast: Then and Now

And if you're confused now, just wait. Taylor also has the same name as his wife Taylor Lautner, who often goes by Tay. However, The Squeeze podcast hosts—who both recently appeared in Taylor Swift's "I Can See You" music video—said they don't get mixed up. 

@unplanned_podcast Have you listened to EP 23 of the podcast? (available on all platforms) #unplannedpodcast @taylorlautner @taysqueezeslemons ? original sound - The Unplanned Podcast

As Tay explained, she'll usually call her husband "hun" unless she's mad at him or he's not listening. And their pals seem to have it figured out, too.

"Our friends just kind of have it down," the Abduction alum said. "We're either Tay and Taylor or boy Tay and girl Tay. But we kind of have just learned to respond to anything and everything."

To see more celebrities with commonly mispronounced names, keep reading.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Taylor Lautner (Pronounced: Lout-Ner)

Speaking with E! News in February 2022, Taylor revealed the first syllable of his last name rhymes with "out" instead of being pronounced as "lot." 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Emily Ratajkowski (Pronounced: Rat-Ah-Kof-Sky or Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee)

After much speculation surrounding her moniker, the model set the record straight in a TikTok shared by Tory Burch on Feb. 15, where she provided "the Polish way" to say it. She has also introduced herself by pronouncing her last name "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee."

TikTok
Raven-Symoné (Pronounced: See-mon-ye)

While Raven-Symoné's character could see the future on That's So Raven, fans likely didn't see this coming. The actress revealed in a January 2023 TikTok that her name has been mispronounced for years and is actually pronounced See-mon-ye.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Brendan Fraser (Pronounced: Brendan Fray-zer)

After Adam Sandler accidentally mispronounced Fraser's last name during a December 2022 interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the George of the Jungle star swung in with a trick that can help fans remember how to say the moniker correctly: Fraser rhymes with razor.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Adele (Pronounced: Uh-Dale)

During a Q&A in October 2022, the powerhouse singer praised a fan for "perfectly" pronouncing her name as "uh-dale" when asking a question.

Twitter
Lindsay Lohan (Pronounced: Lo-Wen)

For her introductory video shared to TikTok in February 2022, Lindsay Lohan inadvertently set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce her last name, which is "Lo-wen."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Alicia Silverstone (Pronounced: Uh-Lee-See-Uh)

The Clueless actress set the record straight on how to pronounce her name on TikTok. Alicia said she's not bothered if fans don't get it right, noting, "But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kesha (Pronounced: Keh-Sha)

"My name is Kesha. Keh-sha," the singer said on TikTok. "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha."

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Justin Theroux (Pronounced: Tha-Roo)

The 49-year-old actor's uncle revealed in an interview with Apple TV+ that we've all been pronouncing "Theroux" incorrectly, including Justin himself! "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul Theroux explained of the actor starring in his novel's television adaptation. The novelist later poked fun at his nephew, saying, "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row [laughs]. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

The pop star dropped jaws in 2018 after she explained the correct way to say her last name. When speaking about her engagement to Pete Davidson at the time, Ariana discussed whether or not she'd take his last name in an interview with Beats 1's Ebro Darden. That's when she blurted out the "gran-dee" pronunciation when describing her own last name.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

The Cravings cookbook author blew everyone's mind when she shared the real way to say her last name. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, the model admitted it was her "fault" for the mispronunciation. "It's been 25 years, I'm tired of correcting people," she expressed.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Gucci Fragrance
Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)

The lasso of truth! The Wonder Woman actress chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the pronunciation (guh-dote) and the meaning of her last name, which is "Riverbank" in Hebrew. "The Gadot used to be Greenstein," she confessed of her original last name, but her parents "felt" it had more oomph.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Prepare to be mind blown. During an appearance on Conan in 2012, the actor shared the "only two places that that is pronounced correctly, my last name, is in Sweden and in Ikea." 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Ralph Fiennes (Pronounced: Ray-F Fines)

The star has openly discussed just how frequently people screw up his name. However, in 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter he'd never change it because he was named after his step-grandfather, who pronounced it in the same way.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Sade Adu (Pronounced Shar-Day)

According to the legendary singer's IMDb page, her stage name is pronounced shar-day.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Steve Buscemi (Pronounced: Boo-Sem-Ee)

In 2014, the Fargo alum confirmed his last name is pronounced boo-sem-ee during a panel for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. However, he said he doesn't "correct people" if they say boo-shh-em-me because "it's not wrong."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

The Bombshell actress has become a household name but it appears we've been all saying it wrong. In 2014, Charlize told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her last name is always botched. "They screw it up," she quipped. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

The Mean Girls alum has us all feeling like Karen because she revealed in 2012 during an interview with Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation of her last name is sigh-frid. Although, she admitted that her "sister says it differently" than she does.

