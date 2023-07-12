The Real Reason Taylor Lautner Let Fans Mispronounce His Name for Decades

Taylor Lautner has gone from Breaking Dawn to breaking down the correct pronunciation of his last name.
Because as it turns out, fans have been saying it wrong for years.
"It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades," the Twilight star said on the July 5 episode of The Unplanned Podcast With Matt & Abby. "It is technically Lout-ner, but I just never in interviews or anything stopped somebody and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner. It's Lout-ner.'"
However, Taylor isn't offended if you've made the mistake.
"I just go with whatever," he continued. "I don't care."
As for why the actor didn't point out the error sooner, he suggested that he was too nervous to tell someone they weren't saying his name the right way during his earlier years in the industry.
"I think when I was 11, like after Sharkboy and Lavagirl," Taylor, now 31, added, "I wasn't gonna tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."
And if you're confused now, just wait. Taylor also has the same name as his wife Taylor Lautner, who often goes by Tay. However, The Squeeze podcast hosts—who both recently appeared in Taylor Swift's "I Can See You" music video—said they don't get mixed up.
@unplanned_podcast Have you listened to EP 23 of the podcast? (available on all platforms) #unplannedpodcast @taylorlautner @taysqueezeslemons ? original sound - The Unplanned Podcast
As Tay explained, she'll usually call her husband "hun" unless she's mad at him or he's not listening. And their pals seem to have it figured out, too.
"Our friends just kind of have it down," the Abduction alum said. "We're either Tay and Taylor or boy Tay and girl Tay. But we kind of have just learned to respond to anything and everything."
