Take 42% Off a Portable Blender With 12,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews on Prime Day 2023

If you need some additional information before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

PopBabies Portable Blender Reviews

A shopper said, "I love it. It's great. I've convinced SEVERAL people they need it too... and it wasn't hard, they just saw it in action. It's easy to clean if you have the right tool and hard if not. Follow the directions or you'll break it."

Another declared, "This thing is life. It blends so fast and is better than any smoothie maker I've ever had."

An Amazon customer reviewed, "I love this portable blender! I work in a fast paced medical office and so i use this for my shakes in the morning at my desk and in the afternoon at lunch. Easy to clean I only charge it once every 4 or 5 days. It blends really well although when using powder it's a bit tricky, but the ice helps that. I am very satisfied with my purchase."

Someone else wrote, "Everyone is asking me where I got this. You would've thunk we would've known about this years ago. But on the go blender to make life easier!? Perfection. This is cute and sturdy, and I love that I can charge it with the USB anytime."

A shopper gushed, "I absolutely love this little mighty-might blender!! I use this at least 4x a week for making protein shakes and mostly with fresh fruit. Fruit is blended to a perfect purée on first go and then to a more liquified version on the second go. I have already traveled out of town with it as it's so compact and I often will take my drink to go. The carry handle on the lid makes it perfect for a to-go item."

Another person shared, "This is the best blender I've ever had. Looks so cute and really easy to use. The best thing I like about it is that it is portable for me to carry it with me to everywhere. It can perfectly and sufficiently fulfill the requirement of a single juicer. And it is really easy to clean. Love it!"

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

While you're shopping, check out these Prime Day discounts on Ninja appliances.