Take 42% Off a Portable Blender With 12,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews on Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? That's a sentiment we hear all the time, but it can be easier said than done. If you are having trouble making time to blend a shake in the morning or if you're just someone who's always on the go, it may be time to invest in a portable blender. The PopBabies Portable Blender is great for anyone who may be too busy to add another step to their routine. If this sounds like something you need, the timing is perfect to shop. It's available at major discount during Amazon's Prime Day Sale.
If you're someone who wants to stick to a routine with smoothies, protein shakes, or even blending up some baby food, the PopBabies Portable Blender is a must-have. Plus, it's only $29 today. It comes with a mini ice tray and a funnel too. This portable blender has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are six colors to choose from.
This product is great for a single serving size and you can blend it anywhere. Just charge it ahead of time and you're good to go. Even if you forgot to charge it ahead of time, you can still blend it while it charges, which is clutch. This is great for your commute, your office, or the gym. The blender is dishwasher-safe, which means you won't have to waste your time cleaning.
PopBabies Portable Blender
Maximize your time and make your life easier with a PopBabies Portable Blender.
If you need some additional information before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
PopBabies Portable Blender Reviews
A shopper said, "I love it. It's great. I've convinced SEVERAL people they need it too... and it wasn't hard, they just saw it in action. It's easy to clean if you have the right tool and hard if not. Follow the directions or you'll break it."
Another declared, "This thing is life. It blends so fast and is better than any smoothie maker I've ever had."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "I love this portable blender! I work in a fast paced medical office and so i use this for my shakes in the morning at my desk and in the afternoon at lunch. Easy to clean I only charge it once every 4 or 5 days. It blends really well although when using powder it's a bit tricky, but the ice helps that. I am very satisfied with my purchase."
Someone else wrote, "Everyone is asking me where I got this. You would've thunk we would've known about this years ago. But on the go blender to make life easier!? Perfection. This is cute and sturdy, and I love that I can charge it with the USB anytime."
A shopper gushed, "I absolutely love this little mighty-might blender!! I use this at least 4x a week for making protein shakes and mostly with fresh fruit. Fruit is blended to a perfect purée on first go and then to a more liquified version on the second go. I have already traveled out of town with it as it's so compact and I often will take my drink to go. The carry handle on the lid makes it perfect for a to-go item."
Another person shared, "This is the best blender I've ever had. Looks so cute and really easy to use. The best thing I like about it is that it is portable for me to carry it with me to everywhere. It can perfectly and sufficiently fulfill the requirement of a single juicer. And it is really easy to clean. Love it!"
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
While you're shopping, check out these Prime Day discounts on Ninja appliances.