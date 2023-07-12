20 Lazy Cleaning Products on Sale During Amazon Prime Day for People Who Want a Neat Home With No Effort

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something so comforting about a sparkling clean home, right? The part with the cleaning, scrubbing, and dusting? Not so much. If you just want to skip to the good part and have a tidy home, you just need to shop smarter. There are so many cleaning products that will do the work for you and they're discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Get game-changing tools like robotic vacuums, automatic mops, battery-powered makeup brush cleaners, and gigantic lint rollers will make cleaning so much easier and faster. Work smarter, not harder, to get the clean house of your dreams with these must-have products.
Prime Day Effortless Cleaning Product Deals
Sell Out Risk: Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner, $18 (originally $30)
Rare Deal: irobot Braava Jet M6 WiFi Mop, $349 (originally $450)
Sauberkugel The Clean Ball- Sticky Inside Ball Picks up Dust, Dirt and Crumbs in your Purse, Bag, Or Backpacks
It's kind of gross to think about how dirty the inside of your bag may be. Put this cleaning ball in your go-to bag. The inside is sticky, so it picks up dirt, dust, and crumbs. You don't have to do a thing. It doesn't get easier than this one, right?
It comes in three colors and it has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Abnaok Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaners
Just add vinegar and water to the Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner, set the microwave timer for 5-7 minutes, and all of the microwave crud will be gone. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Weekly Application Requires No Scrubbing, Bleach-Free Formula, 64 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Don't spend your day scrubbing your shower. Instead spray this all over your shower once a week. Leave it on for 8-12 hours and then run the water. This spray gets rid of soap scum and build up without the need for scraping or scrubbing. Another nice thing about Wet & Forget is that it doesn't smell like bleach or other harsh cleaning products. It just has a refreshing, light vanilla scent. This product has 25,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goo Gone Adhesive Remover Spray Gel - 2 Pack and Sticker Lifter - Removes Chewing Gum Grease Tar Stickers Labels Tape Residue Oil Blood Lipstick Mascara
This is my favorite cleaning product. I initially bought it because I was struggling to take price tags off of glassware without scratches. This is great to remove adhesive, waterproof makeup, grease, oil, gum, and other stains that are normally so tough to clean. Just spray it and leave it on for a few minutes. If it's a really difficult stain, wait a little long. And then you just wipe it all away. This two-bottle set comes with a scraper.
This spray has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
Clorox Ultra Clean Toilet Tablets Bleach & Blue, Rain Clean Scent 2.47 Ounces Each, 4 Count
This is such a classic product. After just five minutes, your toilet is sanitized and this tablet keeps it clean and fresh for up to four months. This product prevents stains, dodorizes, and it removes limescale stains. These tablets have 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller with Ergonomic Handle - Aluminum Tubes - Includes Adhesive Sheets - for Cleaning, Carpet, Car, Clothing, and Pet Hair
Take lint rolling to the next level. This giant roller is great to pick up hard-to-clean dust, dirt, lint, pet hair, and more small debris. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid, Free and Sensitive, Unscented and Hypoallergenic for Sensitive Skin, 2X Concentrated, 110 Loads
I don't have the time to spot clean stains. As someone who loves self-tanner and makeup on top of being a messy eater, a good laundry detergent is an essential timesaver. This is my favorite detergent. It removes stains and it's unscented, so my skin doesn't get irritated. This detergent has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yueiehe 5 Pairs Multi-Function Dust Duster Mop Slippers
Clean your floors while you walk around your home when you wear these microfiber duster slippers. This bundle comes with five pairs. You can also put these on a swiffer or use them with your hand to clean up.
These have 1,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is a great way to get the kids to help keep the floors clean. They love wearing the dust monsters lol. Not only can I have the kids wear them I can place them on my swiffer and it worked great."
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
irobot Braava Jet M6 WiFi Mop
Don't stop at the robotic vacuum. Get a robotic mop too and make your life even easier.
It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This might be the best purchase I ever made in my entire life. I've tried various things over the years to try to keep my wood, linoleum and tile floors clean from dirt, debris and dog hair, including the latest top-of-the line Dyson V15 laser cordless, and I was at wit's end until I found the Braava."
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner
It's annoying to clean makeup brushes (and to clean in general), but it really is vital for your skin. Dirty brushes full of makeup lead to bacteria build-up. Additionally, a clean brush is best for an even makeup application. And onto the hack....
Instead of washing your brushes by hand and waiting for them to dry, you can save yourself some time and effort and just get this makeup brush cleaner. Just put some makeup brush cleaning liquid in the bowl and turn on the brush cleaner to spin the brush to clean. After the dirt is out, you can spin the brush again until it's dry. It's really that simple and so worth it. Just ask the 9,900+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.
Pink Stuff the Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner- Set of 3
I'm obsessed with the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff cleaning paste, but I just wanted a more user-friendly product with that same effective formula. This spray is just as good as the paste, but it's just much more convenient to use. I don't have to scrub my counters clean. All I have to do is wipe and the work is already done. The spray is effective on multiple surfaces and it has a nice clean smell that's not overpowering.
Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover & Cleaner, For Toilets, Sinks, Tubs - Septic Safe, 2 Pack
As someone with a ton of hair, this product is an absolute essential to unclog the drain. I slowly pour it in, leave it overnight, and then I pour in hot water and there's an immediate improvement. I always make sure I have this on hand. This drain clog remover has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aroeve Air Purifiers for Home
How do you clean the air in your home? By doing absolutely nothing. Just plug this in and it will address smoke, pollen, dander, and more from your space. This air purifier has 5-star 11,400+ Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Shockingly efficient. I admit that I had low expectations because of the price, but it works really well. I recently got two kittens, and this is now in the room where their litter boxes are. You can't smell it at all."
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover (Charcoal) - Splatter Guard & Colander Kitchen Gadget for Food & Meal Prep
You'll cut down on the microwave cleanup with this splatter cover. Put this over your dish and it will keep the splatter off your microwave. It even keeps the steam contained for more reheating. If you don't feel like cleaning the microwave splatter cover, it can be washed in the dishwasher. You can also flip this over to use as a strainer. It has 49,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stock Your Home Disposable Gas Burner Liners
Stop yourself from cleaning your stove so often by putting down these aluminum liners before you cook. These have 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Bought these because I was tired of scrubbing the stove burner covers that came with my oven. These covers are very easy to install and remove when its time to replace them. It comes with A LOT of these covers and its lasted me months."
PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box - Never Scoop Litter Again - Hands-Free Cleanup with Disposable Crystal Tray - Less Tracking, Better Odor Control - Health Counter Helps Monitor Your Cat
Cleaning up the litter box is no one's favorite chore. This automated litter box does all the work for you.
It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Works Great, Cat loves it, worth every penny. I absolutely love this thing. It works really well. My cat is really big, like 18 lbs and he still fits fine in the litter box which I was worried about. Sooo much better than having to clean a litter box. If you're on the edge of buying it, just get it and you will thank yourself later."
Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines - 2.0 Compatible, Stain Remover, Non-Toxic
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your coffee machine, add these to your cart. The pods are so easy to use. Just brew a large cycle with the cleaner pod. Then another one with just water and you'll get rid of stains and residues. This product has 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
