Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts: Apple, Beats, Kindle, Drybar & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here! You can score huge deals on anything and everything on Amazon, so why not shop for early holiday presents? Why wait until the stressful holiday season when the prices have been jacked up and everyone is rushing to buy last minute gifts? Start now and get ahead on your holiday shopping while you can take advantage of the year's biggest sales event.
This is an especially great time to buy big ticket tech items like laptops, e-readers, and TVs because there are a ton of sales where you can get hundreds of dollars off your purchase. If you already know there's someone you want to splurge on these devices for, you should shop these deals today before they end.
You can get gifts from all categories to fit your gift recipient's interests. There are great deals on hair tools, cult fave skincare products, and makeup items for those crazy for all things beauty. You can get tons of kitchen appliances on sale like this Nespresso machine for the coffee lovers or this indoor electric grill for the chef in your life.
These items are going to wow everyone when the holiday season rolls around, and they'll be asking how you got so many great gifts. The answer: Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts
Sell out risk: Kindle Paperwhite, $90 (originally $140)
Rare deal: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $130 (originally $200)
Beats Studio Buds
You can get $60 off these popular Beats Studio Buds during Prime Day, so make sure to grab them before the sale ends. These earbuds are wireless and noise canceling, and they are a great gift for everyone.
Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker
If you're looking for a cool kitchen gadget to gift, this stuffed waffle maker is definitely something you'll want to check out. You can easily make delicious Belgian-style waffles stuffed with your favorite ingredients from fruits to chocolate to fried chicken. All you have to do is pour the batter, put in your filling, and pour again. It even comes with built-in tongs for easy removal.
HUONUL Trifold Vanity Mirror
For the beauty gurus, this trifold mirror will make getting ready so much easier. The three panels come with four magnification levels, and the middle mirror is equipped with vanity style lights. This mirror can be battery powered or charged with a USB.
Apple Watch Series 8
If you know someone who has always wanted an Apple Watch, especially someone with an active lifestyle, Prime Day is the perfect time to get them a gift. You can buy an Apple Watch Series 8 for $70. It is available in four colors and comes with a matching sports band.
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler
Get this Igloo ice chest for those who love to camp, have picnics, or entertain outdoors. This ice chest has 4-5 day ice retention, but is still light enough to easily carry around with the rubber grip. It's also a good medium size for those who don't need a gigantic cooler.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
The Sunday Riley Good Genes serum is one of those cult favorite beauty products. This product does everything: "clarifies, exfoliates, brightens, and instantly plumps." It targets fine lines and wrinkles for smooth, bright skin. This serum is a good holy grail product to give as a gift.
LIFEIN Rust Throw Blanket
This soft knit throw blanket would make a great gift for everyone. If you don't know what to gift someone, this blanket is your answer. It has a rustic look with the thick knit pattern and "farmhouse style fringes" and it comes in a ton of colors. You can't go wrong with a good throw blanket.
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart FireTV
You can buy a smart TV for only $90 this Prime Day! This 32-inch Fire TV can play all your favorite apps and streaming services, and it comes with an Alexa voice control remote. This would be the ultimate Christmas present.
Nintendo Switch Accessories Pack
The Switch fanatics will love this accessories set that's on sale for 20% off. This family bundle comes with 28 pieces which includes a carrying case, a charging dock, a cartridge case, four racing wheels, and more.
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
This indoor electric grill from Hamilton Beach is a great gift for someone who is looking to step up their game in the kitchen. You can grill from the comfort of your kitchen all year long. This grill is easy to clean with removable parts that are all dishwasher safe.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
For the coffee lover in your life, get them this Nespresso machine that's $70 off. You can make quality drinks without spending the money and time going all the way to a coffee shop. You've got coffee and espresso ready for you with just the touch of a button.
KALIDI Corduroy Tote Bag
Tote bags just make life easier. Instead of trying to fit all your day's needs in a small purse, a tote bag offers ample room. This bag is designed with sturdy corduroy to withstand the weight of all your belongings, and it has a crossbody strap in case you wanted to switch up the look. It has plenty of pockets and a zipper closure. You can get this tote bag in eight colors.
Kindle Paperwhite
Get a Kindle Paperwhite for the reader in your life while it's 36% off. They will be super thankful for being able to carry tons of books with them wherever they go on just a small device they can keep in their bag.
Instant Vortex Slim 6QT Air Fryer
If you don't have an Air Fryer yet, this is your chance. The tried and true Instant Pot Air Fryer is on sale for 42% off. You can easily make tons of different recipes with its 5-in-1 design that allows you to "air fry, broil, bake, heat, roast, and reheat."
Bentgo Fresh 3-Pack Meal Prep Lunch Box Set
This lunch box set is a great gift for everyone. You can use it to meal prep for the week or just as a normal lunch box to bring your food to work. You could also get these for the kids to take to school! These leakproof lunch boxes are bento style with three compartments and a divider to make an extra space.
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Drybar hair tools are a cult favorite, and you need to get the Blow Dryer Brush for 31% off. This tool makes blow drying and styling your hair so much easier. You can get a great blowout in just one step.
Compression Packing Cubes
For the travel junkie, get these packing cubes. They make traveling so much easier when you can save space and fit a lot more clothes in your luggage by packing your things into these compression bags. You get two small, two medium, and one large packing cubes.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The latest Surface Pro is on sale for $300 off! You can get a versatile device that works as a tablet and laptop for the best productivity. It also comes with the Surface Slim Pen. This would be a great gift for someone starting school or a new job.
Spacrea Pen Holder Desk Organizer
For the artist in your life, get this desk organizer to hold all their pens and supplies. It has ten compartments and a bottom sliding drawer for maxim storage and organization. It saves so much desk space, and all your things will be easy to access.
