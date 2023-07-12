Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deal: Don't Miss This 30% Off Apple AirPods Discount

If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.

Apple AirPods Reviews

A shopper said, "I bought some airpods because I really did need them, I love music. Whenever I am at work, or doing something productive, I like to listen to music while doing so. Quality A+. Also, apple care comes in handy as well. My right one accidentally got ran over, and with my apple care, apple replaced it within no time. So, thank you."

Another shared, "I had the Beat Flex headset but people couldn't hear me when I talked on the phone. Bought these AirPods and they have been a game changer! People can finally hear me and I don't need to worry about wires either, I love them and highly recommend them."

A happy customer raved, "Very good noise cancellation. I can have any conversation at any place and the noise won't be a problem. I only charge it every three days if so. The music and videos that I listen to are loud and clear. I am very happy with my AirPods."

A shopper explained , "For the longest time I thought I didn't need these. I thought they were just expensive and not worth it. I thought my regular cord having earphones were fine. Boy was I wrong. I love the mess out of these!!! My cord would always get hooked on things and rip the phone iut of my pocket or the pod out of my ear. Not anymore!! These awesome airpods let me know when someone is calling me, who it is and if i want to answer. They let me know when i get texts, who they are form and WHAT THEY SAY! i can brag about these babies enough if you are on the fence BUY THEM!!"