Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deal: Don't Miss This 30% Off Apple AirPods Discount

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You never realize how much of a "music person" you are until you forget your headphones. I don't even walk downstairs to get my mail unless I have earbuds in, which is admittedly extreme. Whether you're working, working out, traveling, or just chilling, a quality pair of earbuds is an absolute essential. If you use Apple devices on a daily basis, a set of Apple AirPods could be just what you need for those moments when you need to get in your zone. If you already have AirPods, this is a great time to get a spare since there's an Apple AirPods deal during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Get a pair of Apple AirPods at a 30% discount. They are compatible with all of your Apple products and they're great for calls in addition to listening to music and podcasts. Shop this limited-time discount before it disappears.
Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods have 507,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24 hours of battery life. They come with a self-charging case and they easily pair with your other Apple products.
If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.
Apple AirPods Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought some airpods because I really did need them, I love music. Whenever I am at work, or doing something productive, I like to listen to music while doing so. Quality A+. Also, apple care comes in handy as well. My right one accidentally got ran over, and with my apple care, apple replaced it within no time. So, thank you."
Another shared, "I had the Beat Flex headset but people couldn't hear me when I talked on the phone. Bought these AirPods and they have been a game changer! People can finally hear me and I don't need to worry about wires either, I love them and highly recommend them."
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Want to shop more Prime Day tech deals? You'll love these discounts on Apple Watches, Samsung's Frame TV, Bose Headphones, and more.