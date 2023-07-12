I’m Obsessed With Colgate Wisp Travel Toothbrushes and They’re 46% Off on Amazon Prime Day 2023

If you need additional insights, here are some rave reviews from more Amazon shoppers.

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrush Reviews

A shopper raved, "Colgate Wisps are my new FAVORITE thing. I keep them in my purse, my car, my bookbag....everywhere! I got tired of lugging around my toothbrush in my purse, so Colgate Wisps were the answer to my problem. They give the same fresh feeling as brushing your teeth! I love using one of the Colgate Wisps after I eat when I go out to eat for lunch or dinner. I can't imagine life without them now. They have become an essential item to my daily life!"

Another declared, "The coolest thing since sliced bread. These hit the spot when you need them. It has a little bit of dissolving mint gel that refreshes you mouth. The head is smaller than a regular toothbrush so it takes a little longer to get everywhere, but somehow it feels like it gets in all the cracks and feels super legit. Built in pick/flosser at the end tops it off. A must have for in the car or in your bag. Will be buying again."

A reviewer gushed, "Literally everything I've been missing for a fresh mouth. Perfect to bring anywhere anytime you don't feel comfortable smiling or talking."

An Amazon customer explained, "These are great for traveling and great for people with braces. I bought these because I was tired of carrying around a bunch of stuff and constantly needing to find a place to brush my teeth/braces! Once I bought these it solved everything. I keep a pack in my purse at all times and they really come in handy!"

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

While you're shopping for your dental needs, check out this 35% discount on Crest Whitestrips during Prime Day 2023.