TikTok’s Favorite Hair Wax Stick With 16,100+ 5-Star Reviews Is $8 for Amazon Prime Day 2023

If you need some additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Reviews

A shopper said, "Perfect for flyaways. I use this on my flyaways and it is a game changer for up-dos especially. If you want that Hailey Bieber slick back bun look this product should be your go to. It has no scent and for my thick course hair it isn't too heavy on my hair. I will brush the hair in place how I want it to be, apply this, then brush again and smooth with my fingers. I even use this on days I have unruly hair when it's down. This is a great secret weapon for sleek hair looks."

Another shared, "I've seen this all over TikTok. I was skeptical for a while until this winter season. It's been so chilly and windy and my hair is feeling dry so of course it comes with flyaways. This comes in a push up wax stick. So your not overusing the product. It keeps your hair nice slick. Does not make the hair look greasy. It feels nice and smooth. And my hair looks smooth all day. I will repurchase when I do run out!"

Someone urged, "You NEED this! I would hate putting my hair up because of all my flyaways! Hairspray & mouse didn't do anything for them but this wax stick works miracles. Will definitely be repurchasing once I run out!"

"This product works amazing when trying to slick fly-always or slick your hair in general. It is super light-weight and does not feel heavy on your head. 10/10 recommend," an Amazon customer wrote.

A shopper explained, "This stuff tames the new growth hairs that stick up from the top of my head like antennae. It's not sticky or tacky, and it has no scent, which is ok with me. It doesn't make my scalp oily or greasy either. I love this stuff. It actually gives my hair a bit of a shine while keeping those unruly hairs in place. Good price, too. Highly recommend."

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

