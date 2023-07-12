Amazon Prime Day 2023 Back to College Deals from Tech Must-Haves to Dorm Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and you don't want to miss out on all the college essentials that are on sale.
You may be thinking that summer's just started and it's too early to start thinking about dorm shopping, but now is actually the perfect time to do so! Take advantage of your summer break and all these Prime Day deals going on to stock up on dorm essentials instead of rushing to buy everything you need right before school starts and everything has already been picked through.
We've put together a list of items you can get this Prime Day that you just have to buy before you go back to school. We've got everything a new or returning college student could need. There are great deals on the best tech like laptops, tablets, and noise-canceling headphones.
You should also shop the plenty of sales on dorm and apartment essentials because college living can get quite pricey. Every dorm-dweller needs things like a shower caddy, a water filter pitcher, extension cords, a laundry basket and more on our list that you should check out if you're a new-timer in the dorms.
When you are shopping for college, your shopping cart can get full fast and that cost can pile up. So don't wait! Check out these deals before Prime Day is over!
The Best Prime Day 2023 Deals on College Essentials
Sell out risk: Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, $1200 (originally $1500)
Rare deal: Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones, $200 (originally $330)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones
With thin walls and noisy neighbors, consider investing in a pair of good-quality headphones. You should consider springing for noise-canceling ones like these Bose wireless headphones. You can play music, watch movies, or take calls without bothering your roommates too.
deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
A good mirror is an absolute necessity. This tri-fold vanity mirror is ideal for those who are into make-up or skincare with the built-in LED lights, 180 degree rotation, and side mirrors with different magnification levels.
Fab totes 6 Pack Storage Containers
These foldable storage units are perfect to utilize any space in your room for maximum storage. These containers are collapsible, easy to store away, and easy to transport. They also have a see-through front so you don't have to open every single box to find the thing you're looking for.
MenoSupp 10Ft iPhone Charger Pack
Long iPhone chargers are simply a must for anyone. Whether your bed is far away from an outlet or you need to charge your phone in the middle of class, these chargers just make life a whole lot easier.
Brita Water Filter Pitcher
If there is one thing on your dorm shopping list, it has to be a water filter. It's not always the easiest to get access to water at the residence halls, so you should keep a Brita pitcher filled in your dorm at all times!
shevalues Shower Shoes
These shower sandals will keep your feet out of all the germs and bacteria on the floors of the communal showers. Better yet, these shoes have drainage holes, so you don't track a bunch of water back into your room when you take them off.
Elite Gourmet Single Serve Coffee Maker
For the caffeine fanatics, you might want to consider getting your own coffee maker to put in your dorm instead of spending money at expensive cafes or wasting time getting a cup at the dining hall. This single serve coffee maker is small so it doesn't take up too much space in your already super small dorm, and it comes with a stainless steel travel cup so you can take your coffee to go.
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
If you want a good night's rest before a full day of attending classes and studying, then decent pillows are a must. You can get this top-rated memory foam pillow for 34% off. This pillow will keep you cool and comfy throughout the night, and it's machine washable.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
This Surface Laptop is 20% off, and you can save $300 on Prime Day. Every college student needs a good laptop to complete their work and study, and this is Microsoft's latest Surface model. It's a lightweight model equipped with a touchscreen.
kelamayi Broom Dustpan Set
Don't let your dorm transform into a pig sty by forgetting to clean up after yourself. Keep a broom and dustpan handy to keep everything nice and tidy. This set has a foldable dustpan and clip-on broom for easy storage. Plus, the built-in dustpan teeth allow for hassle-free sweeping.
BESHON Power Strip Surge Protector
Coming into the dorms for the first time, a lot of people don't realize that there aren't many outlets and they can be in really inconvenient places. This power strip has all the things you need in one. It comes with a long extension cord to reach wherever you need power, and there are multiple outlets and USB ports to fit a bunch of your electronic devices.
Utopia Home Premium Velvet Hangers
Don't forget to grab yourself some hangers before you move in to take advantage of every single inch of space you get. Velvet hangers are definitely something to look into because they are much stronger, and the material prevents your clothes from slipping.
HomeHacks 2-Pack Large Laundry Basket
This collapsible, easy-to-carry laundry basket is just what you need in your dorm instead of using those plastic baskets that will take up space and are hard to store. Plus, it has a large capacity, so you don't have to take a bunch of trips to the laundry room.
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Your dorm can get really dusty really fast, and sometimes you'll need more than just a broom to clean up the mess. This handheld vacuum is great for dorms because it's small enough to store away easily and comes with a versatile nozzle for better cleanup.
EUDELE Mesh Shower Caddy
A shower caddy is probably one of the most important things you will need while living in the dorms to make showering in the communal bathrooms so much easier. This mesh shower caddy has an 8-pocket capacity so you can fit anything from your shampoo to a towel to a hair dryer.
CROWNFUL Mini Fridge
Dorms typically come with a mini fridge, but you should still double check with your school. If you don't get one, this mini fridge is a small and affordable option that will fit your dorm and your budget. It has a four liter capacity and comes in four colors. You can store food, drinks, or even your skincare.
CGK Twin XL Sheet Set
Most standard dorms come with twin XL beds, so make sure to buy the right size bed sheets. This sheet set from Amazon comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a pillow case, and you can choose from a ton of colors and bed sizes. They are made with a soft and breathable cotton blend.
let'me Bladeless Desk Fan
Dorms hardly ever have the best AC, if they have any at all. So when the hot weather hits, you're going to want a fan handy to cool you off. This fan is the perfect size to put on your desk to get some circulation going while you're in your room.
If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals, check out our list for the best sales on tech items like iPads, laptops, and more.