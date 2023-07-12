Amazon Prime Day 2023 Samsonite Deals: Save Up to 62% On Luggage Just in Time for Summer Travel

Even if you don't have your next trip booked, get ahead with this can't-miss Samsonite luggage discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 12, 2023
E! Insider Shop: Samsonite Deals

I am far from a world traveler, but I rely on my rolling suitcase more than you may think. Instead of straining my shoulder with a duffel bag, I make my life easy and put whatever I'm bringing for a weekend trip or a family visit in a rolling suitcase. It doesn't get any easier than that. And, of course, it comes in handy when I travel too. The last thing I want to do is carry a heavy suitcase when I'm stressing out at the airport or train station. If you want to invest in luggage that's durable, Samsonite is a brand that we all trust. These are reliable products you will use for years, if not decades. Typically, these suitcases are not cheap, but if you're in the mood to shop, it is Amazon Prime Day.

You can get this two-piece Samsonite luggage set for 62% off. If you don't need two suitcases, get this rolling bag at a 30% discount. Or you can check out this 43% off suitcase with a hanging garment compartment. This softside side bag is available for 54% off.

There are so many great Samsonite luggage deals for Prime Day. Here are some standout picks. 

The Best Samsonite Prime Day Deals

Sell Out Risk: Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $166 (originally $290)

Rare Deal: Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $170 (originally $450)

Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Save 43% on the Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners. It has a hanging garment side, which is so clutch. There are lots of compartments to help you stay organized throughout your travels. There's also a Wetpak, designed for liquid or damp items, like a swimsuit. 

There are several sizes and colors to choose from.

$290
$166
Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

If you need more than one bag for your trip, I'm right there with you. You can bring the smaller bag in this set on as a carry-on if you'd like. Or you can use them separately, whatever works best for you, just don't miss this 62% discount. There are several colors to choose from.

$450
$170
Amazon

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

If you prefer softside luggage, this bundle is 54% off. This is a great pick for over packers because it's so much easier to fit a lot in a softside, expandable bag. There are three colors to choose from.

$390
$179
Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 24-Inch

On the fence about shopping? This bag comes with a 10-year warranty. The outer shell is scratch-resistant and the multidirectional wheels make navigating through the airport so much more enjoyable.

Choose from carry-on, medium, and large sizes in many colors.

$210
$147
Amazon

