Amazon Prime Day 2023 Samsonite Deals: Save Up to 62% On Luggage Just in Time for Summer Travel

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I am far from a world traveler, but I rely on my rolling suitcase more than you may think. Instead of straining my shoulder with a duffel bag, I make my life easy and put whatever I'm bringing for a weekend trip or a family visit in a rolling suitcase. It doesn't get any easier than that. And, of course, it comes in handy when I travel too. The last thing I want to do is carry a heavy suitcase when I'm stressing out at the airport or train station. If you want to invest in luggage that's durable, Samsonite is a brand that we all trust. These are reliable products you will use for years, if not decades. Typically, these suitcases are not cheap, but if you're in the mood to shop, it is Amazon Prime Day.
You can get this two-piece Samsonite luggage set for 62% off. If you don't need two suitcases, get this rolling bag at a 30% discount. Or you can check out this 43% off suitcase with a hanging garment compartment. This softside side bag is available for 54% off.
There are so many great Samsonite luggage deals for Prime Day. Here are some standout picks.
The Best Samsonite Prime Day Deals
Sell Out Risk: Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $166 (originally $290)
Rare Deal: Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $170 (originally $450)
Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Save 43% on the Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners. It has a hanging garment side, which is so clutch. There are lots of compartments to help you stay organized throughout your travels. There's also a Wetpak, designed for liquid or damp items, like a swimsuit.
There are several sizes and colors to choose from.
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
If you need more than one bag for your trip, I'm right there with you. You can bring the smaller bag in this set on as a carry-on if you'd like. Or you can use them separately, whatever works best for you, just don't miss this 62% discount. There are several colors to choose from.
Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
If you prefer softside luggage, this bundle is 54% off. This is a great pick for over packers because it's so much easier to fit a lot in a softside, expandable bag. There are three colors to choose from.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 24-Inch
On the fence about shopping? This bag comes with a 10-year warranty. The outer shell is scratch-resistant and the multidirectional wheels make navigating through the airport so much more enjoyable.
Choose from carry-on, medium, and large sizes in many colors.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
