Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Baby Bump in Leopard Print Bikini During Beach Getaway

Sun's out, bump's out!
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby belly when she hit the shores of Kauai, Hawaii, on July 10.
Clad in a leopard print two-piece, the Kardashians star simply glowed as she worked on her tan, kicking back in a lounger before taking a dip in the water. She accessorized her purr-fectly beachy look with a black baseball cap and square-framed sunglasses.
The babymoon comes three weeks after Kourtney announced her pregnancy, surprising husband Travis Barker from the crowd with a sign revealing the baby news at his Blink-182 concert. In a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video, the 44-year-old held up a white poster board reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant."
A week later, the couple—who tied the knot in May 2022—announced they are expecting a baby boy. As seen in a video posted on July 24, the Poosh founder sat on Travis' lap behind a drum kit before blue streamers burst out of a nearby canon.
Their baby on the way will join a large blended family that includes Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis, 47, co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
To see how Kourtney has been bumpin' along during her pregnancy, keep reading.