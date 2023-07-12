Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Baby Bump in Leopard Print Bikini During Beach Getaway

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian soaked up the sun in a leopard print bikini while vacationing in Kauai, Hawaii, for a babymoon.

Sun's out, bump's out!

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby belly when she hit the shores of Kauai, Hawaii, on July 10.

Clad in a leopard print two-piece, the Kardashians star simply glowed as she worked on her tan, kicking back in a lounger before taking a dip in the water. She accessorized her purr-fectly beachy look with a black baseball cap and square-framed sunglasses.

The babymoon comes three weeks after Kourtney announced her pregnancy, surprising husband Travis Barker from the crowd with a sign revealing the baby news at his Blink-182 concert. In a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video, the 44-year-old held up a white poster board reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

A week later, the couple—who tied the knot in May 2022—announced they are expecting a baby boy. As seen in a video posted on July 24, the Poosh founder sat on Travis' lap behind a drum kit before blue streamers burst out of a nearby canon.

Their baby on the way will join a large blended family that includes Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott DisickMason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis, 47, co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

To see how Kourtney has been bumpin' along during her pregnancy, keep reading.

