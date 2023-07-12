Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Baby Bump in Leopard Print Bikini During Beach Getaway

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Timeline: 3 Weddings to Pregnancy!

Sun's out, bump's out!

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby belly when she hit the shores of Kauai, Hawaii, on July 10.

Clad in a leopard print two-piece, the Kardashians star simply glowed as she worked on her tan, kicking back in a lounger before taking a dip in the water. She accessorized her purr-fectly beachy look with a black baseball cap and square-framed sunglasses.

The babymoon comes three weeks after Kourtney announced her pregnancy, surprising husband Travis Barker from the crowd with a sign revealing the baby news at his Blink-182 concert. In a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video, the 44-year-old held up a white poster board reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

A week later, the couple—who tied the knot in May 2022—announced they are expecting a baby boy. As seen in a video posted on July 24, the Poosh founder sat on Travis' lap behind a drum kit before blue streamers burst out of a nearby canon.