Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Vital Proteins Collagen Powder and Coffee Creamer Are 30% Off for Prime Day 2023

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Aniston because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Vital Proteins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We hear a lot about the importance of self-care, but most of the time when I read articles with wellness tips and 30-step routines, I just wonder who has the time for all that. I prefer a simple approach because one change can make a major difference. I took a cue from the one and only Jennifer Aniston. In a previous E! interview, the star shared her self-care secrets, including some affordable products that happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Jennifer is a huge fan of Vital Proteins products, which is why she became a paid spokesperson, explaining, "It's something I've used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in it and I love it. I've seen the results of it, I've turned people on to it, so it felt very organic."

Her go-to product? The Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder. This unflavored powder is so easy to add to your routine. You can put it in a smoothie or mix it in with your coffee. It's just that easy. If you want to take your morning coffee routine to another level, she also recommended the Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in vanilla. It also comes in mocha and coconut flavors.

Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston and take advantage of these 30% off deals during Prime Day.