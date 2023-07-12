Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Vital Proteins Collagen Powder and Coffee Creamer Are 30% Off for Prime Day 2023

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Aniston because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Vital Proteins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We hear a lot about the importance of self-care, but most of the time when I read articles with wellness tips and 30-step routines, I just wonder who has the time for all that. I prefer a simple approach because one change can make a major difference. I took a cue from the one and only Jennifer Aniston. In a previous E! interview, the star shared her self-care secrets, including some affordable products that happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Jennifer is a huge fan of Vital Proteins products, which is why she became a paid spokesperson, explaining, "It's something I've used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in it and I love it. I've seen the results of it, I've turned people on to it, so it felt very organic."
Her go-to product? The Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder. This unflavored powder is so easy to add to your routine. You can put it in a smoothie or mix it in with your coffee. It's just that easy. If you want to take your morning coffee routine to another level, she also recommended the Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in vanilla. It also comes in mocha and coconut flavors.
Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston and take advantage of these 30% off deals during Prime Day.
Vital Proteins Amazon Prime Day Deals
Sell Out Risk: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, $21 (originally $30)
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Her pick has 150,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla
"Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers," Jennifer said.
This creamer also comes in coconut and mocha. It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Water in Strawberry Lemon
"After a workout, I reach for Strawberry Lemon Collagen Water. It helps me stay hydrated and boosts my daily collagen intake on the go," Jennifer shared.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Looking for more self-care essentials? Pamper yourself with a shiatsu foot massager that's 46% off for Amazon Prime Day.