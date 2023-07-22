How Barbie's Signature Pink Is a Symbol for Strength and Empowerment

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Love it or hate it, the color pink is everywhere.

And we have Barbie to thank for this newfound obsession with the vivacious hue. In Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated upcoming film of the same name, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, everything from the fantastical world of Barbie Land to the playful fashion and makeup moments are sprinkled with bright, bold shades of pink.

Off the screen, the phenomenon has fittingly been coined Barbiecore, where an explosion of pink looks have flooded TikTok and Instagram. Think: Magenta lipstick, bubblegum-colored manicures and rosy dresses on full display.

"At this point in history, what Barbie represents is something that we're craving as a society," Kim Culmone, the SVP of Design for Barbie and Fashion Dolls at Mattel, explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Barbie's position of positivity and female empowerment is resonating culturally."

Plus, over the years, the brand has made a conscious effort to be more diverse and inclusive. So more people "feel connected to it," Culmone added, "They feel seen."