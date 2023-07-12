Amazon Prime Day 2023 Beauty Steal: Get 10 Breakout-Clearing Sheet Masks for $13

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you have oily skin, you know that figuring out your skincare routine is a delicate balancing act that may take some trial and error. Often, oily skin can lead to clogged pores, acne, and sensitivity, especially in my experience. I'm always trying and buying new products, especially when they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for a solution for breakouts, excess sebum, and irritated skin, you need to try the Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Face Mask, which has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. According to the brand, this formula has a Teatree Calming Biome complex, which "treats blemishes and clears skin." I find that this is a great product to soothe my skin when it's acting up and it helps keeps oil at bay.

Add this product to your weekly routine or you can use it more frequently depending on your skin's needs. We all want skin that's calm, clear, and hydrated. The Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Face Mask is a great step toward that goal.