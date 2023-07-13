Micellar Water You’ll Dump Makeup Remover Wipes For From Bioderma, Garnier & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I'll be honest: I spent a long time hearing about micellar water without ever giving it a second thought. I waved it off! I assumed it was a fad, a trend, and couldn't be worth changing up my existing, well-honed routine for.

And then, I got a facial from someone who strongly recommended I switch over to it, and I was hooked. I never gave traditional makeup remover as second thought.

Have you been waiting to try micellar water? Well, now's your time. The gentle formula cleanses your skin, removes makeup, and depending on which one you purchase, can help treat dry, oily, or combination complexion concerns. It's a genuine 3-in-1. Imagine the time you'll save.

Also, the money you'll save. And the planet. Instead of going through packs of disposable wipes at a time, not to mention the water it takes to wash your face afterwards, micellar water just takes a cotton ball (or pad!) to get the job done.

You owe it to yourself to try micellar water. It will cut down on your time at the sink, your impact on the planet, and your makeup remover budget.

Scroll on for 7 micellar waters that will refresh your routine at first use.