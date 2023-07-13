Micellar Water You’ll Dump Makeup Remover Wipes For From Bioderma, Garnier & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
I'll be honest: I spent a long time hearing about micellar water without ever giving it a second thought. I waved it off! I assumed it was a fad, a trend, and couldn't be worth changing up my existing, well-honed routine for.
And then, I got a facial from someone who strongly recommended I switch over to it, and I was hooked. I never gave traditional makeup remover as second thought.
Have you been waiting to try micellar water? Well, now's your time. The gentle formula cleanses your skin, removes makeup, and depending on which one you purchase, can help treat dry, oily, or combination complexion concerns. It's a genuine 3-in-1. Imagine the time you'll save.
Also, the money you'll save. And the planet. Instead of going through packs of disposable wipes at a time, not to mention the water it takes to wash your face afterwards, micellar water just takes a cotton ball (or pad!) to get the job done.
You owe it to yourself to try micellar water. It will cut down on your time at the sink, your impact on the planet, and your makeup remover budget.
Scroll on for 7 micellar waters that will refresh your routine at first use.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Maintain your skin's healthy appearance with this "iconic, all-in-one, makeup removing and cleansing water," as Bioderma describes it. This particular formula "effortlessly removes makeup and dirt," while also "respecting sensitive skin."
Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Water
"Ideal for in-between bath time and on-the-go," says Mustela, their No-Rinse Cleansing water...wait for it..."gently cleans your baby's face, body, and diaper area while softening the skin." Yes, that's right: This formula is not only 98% plant-based, but easy enough for delicate newborn skin.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Remover for Oily Skin
On the other hand, micellar waters can also treat distinctly grown-up problems, like how to remove makeup and nourish skin that gets oily fast. Per La Roche-Posay, this product includes "micelles [that] encapsulate impurities like dirt, oil and makeup and naturally lift them away, all without any harsh rubbing." The brand adds that it's "mild enough for sensitive skin and contact-lens wearers," and an overall "soothing formula" that leaves your complexion "beautifully clean, hydrated and refreshed."
Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water
You probably came here because you saw Garnier in the headline, and I don't want to disappoint, so I'll let the label speak for itself here. "This all-in-1 micellar cleansing water is a facial cleanser and makeup remover that is surprisingly powerful, yet gentle on skin," Garnier explains, adding that, "like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing." Their product leaves "no greasy residue," and is "oil-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free and silicone-free."
CeraVe Micellar Water
CeraVe's classic micellar water is a great one to start with. According to the brand, it ""effectively cleanses, hydrates, and removes makeup without disrupting the protective skin barrier." Additionally, it includes "three essential ceramides and niacinamide in an easy-to-use no-rinse formula," and is "non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and paraben-free."
Mustela Organic Micellar Water With Olive Oil And Aloe
Mustela describes this organic micellar water as "perfect for your busy life," since it's made with "99.7% naturally derived ingredients, including organic aloe vera and organic olive oil," and is designed for you and your little ones alike.
Dr. Perricone MD's Micellar Cleansing Treatment
Hands-down the fanciest one on this list, Dr. Perricone MD's cleansing treatment "works to minimize uneven areas and bring balance to your skin." It's "crafted with a powerful formula of copper peptide and hyaluronic acid," resulting in a "no-rinse cleanser [that] works to remove makeup and purify pores" as it revitalizes your complexion.
