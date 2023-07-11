Colleen Ballinger's Remaining Miranda Sings Tour Dates Canceled Amid Controversy

Amid growing controversy, the remaining live shows on Colleen Ballinger's Miranda Sings tour have been canceled.
When purchasing on Ticketmaster, shows in Boise, Minneapolis, Ann Arbor, Kansas City, and Philadelphia now note, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."
An additional five shows in Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Omaha, Wichita and Midwest City—which allowed for tickets to be purchased directly on the venues' websites rather than just Ticketmaster—have either been removed completely or are shown as canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."
E! News has reached out to Colleen's team for comment but has yet to hear back.
These cancelations come in the wake of allegations made against the YouTuber, who first created her satirical Miranda Sings character in 2008. The 36-year-old was first accused of grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans in 2020 and then again this past June, the latter claims Colleen responded to with a 10-minute song posted to YouTube during which she denied any grooming claims.
Since then, she has also been accused of sharing Trisha Paytas' NSFW pictures with minors, which Trisha said Colleen denied when the two spoke privately, and most recently, performing in blackface. Colleen's team has since clarified she was wearing green face paint while performing as Elphaba from Wicked during one of her shows.
And now the content creator's Oversharing podcast with Trisha, which launched in May, has also been canceled after just three episodes.
"This is all very embarrassing," Trisha said in a July 9 YouTube video. "It's very embarrassing at the end of the day, I don't get embarrassed by many things, like obviously. The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing."
"When I say I've never wanted a chapter in my life to be over faster than this," she continued, "Even though it was a very small chapter, I mean it."
For a complete summary and timeline of the allegations made against Colleen, keep reading.