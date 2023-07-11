Colleen Ballinger's Remaining Miranda Sings Tour Dates Canceled Amid Controversy

Watch : Colleen Ballinger Controversy BREAK DOWN

Amid growing controversy, the remaining live shows on Colleen Ballinger's Miranda Sings tour have been canceled.

When purchasing on Ticketmaster, shows in Boise, Minneapolis, Ann Arbor, Kansas City, and Philadelphia now note, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

An additional five shows in Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Omaha, Wichita and Midwest City—which allowed for tickets to be purchased directly on the venues' websites rather than just Ticketmaster—have either been removed completely or are shown as canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

E! News has reached out to Colleen's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

These cancelations come in the wake of allegations made against the YouTuber, who first created her satirical Miranda Sings character in 2008. The 36-year-old was first accused of grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans in 2020 and then again this past June, the latter claims Colleen responded to with a 10-minute song posted to YouTube during which she denied any grooming claims.