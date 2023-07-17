invisaWear Smart Jewelry and Accessories Are Making Safety Devices Stylish

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
invisaWear® has a mission that the brand's website describes succinctly: "Where safety meets style." Based on personal experiences, the founders created a line of sophisticated, subtle, and effective safety devices and smart accessories. How subtle? Think necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and even scrunchies designed to help you feel more secure.
Plus, the way that the wearable safety accessory works is surprisingly simple: For invisaWear devices that have the option, per the brand, you can select up to five contacts that will be notified as soon as you double-press the button. Those contacts will receive a ping with your GPS location and a text alert that you're requesting help. It works in conjunction with an app you can download on any smartphone.
You can also opt in to the 9-1-1 program, which will inform them of your location and have ADT technology (yes, that ADT) "notify emergency services on your behalf." Overall, your invisaWear safety device offers "personalized protection" from "a safety network of ADT security agents," as well as "live video streaming, voice activation, activity tracking, chat, and more."
In short? Subtle safety is officially stylish — and a double-click away. No cell phone in your hand nor voice activation required.
To learn more about how you might better protect yourself with invisaWear tech, scroll on and shop for your new favorite accessory.
invisaWear Star Burst Charm Necklace with Crystal Pendant
With its glittering details, simple chain, and elegant pendant, this necklace is so charm-ing, you'll never believe it can activate smart safety tech at the double-push of a button. (But it can, and does.)
invisaWear Safety Gift Box
This Safety Gift Box features some of invisaWear's top-selling items for self-protection on the go, wherever you go. It makes an ideal gift for back-to-school, people moving into their first apartments, or even just yourself.
invisaWear Chain Bar Drops Choker
Simple meets sexy in invisaWear's Chain Bar Drops Choker. It does not include the brand's wearable safety tech, but can be worn to enhance the look of your favorite necklace that does.
invisaWear Beverly Bracelet
The Beverly bracelet gets its name from invisaWear's special-edition, limited-time partnership with the Beverly Carter foundation, which was founded in Beverly's honor to help protect the well-being of real estate professionals. Of course, it can be gifted to and worn by anyone.
invisaWear Cup Cover - Drink Spiking Prevention Scrunchie
This astonishingly great idea comes from a product collab with NightCap. It's so good, you might have even seen it on Shark Tank. Per the brand(s): "Protect yourself with the drink spiking prevention scrunchie! We're excited to partner with NightCap to bring you cup cover scrunchies that allow you to protect yourself. This drink spiking prevention scrunchie is reusable, wearable, functional, and stylish. NB: This cup cover may deter drink spiking in many instances, but cannot guarantee your safety. Always buy your own drink and never leave it unattended."
invisaWear Spike Cuff Bracelet
While this rocker-chic bracelet does not include safety tech, it can be worn to complement your go-to invisaWear item that does.
invisaWear LimeLife Necklace
Here, organic beauty brand LimeLife partnered with invisaWear to offer a pendant necklace that functions as a personal safety alert device and a protector for your LimeLife Beauty Guide info.
invisaWear Athletic Bands
"We're very excited to collaborate with Bandits to create a discreet safety accessory that allows you to quickly call for help," announces the brand online. invisawear adds that "Bandits is a stylish, functional accessory with a hidden zipper pocket," designed for you to wear on your wrist, though they also recommend you "wrap it around your phone or water bottle." This collab with the noted fitness brand should "[provide] peace of mind, allowing you to accessorize while not worrying about your little valuables or your own safety."
invisaWear Leather Necklace
Infuse a little bit of rocker-chic cool into your personal safely plan with invisaWear's leather design.
invisaWear Beaded Chain Necklace
For a slightly textured look with invisaWear's signature subtle safety inside, look no further than this beaded twist on the label's classic pendant necklace.
invisaWear Scrunchie
Not really a jewelry gal? Well, why not try this scrunchie instead? Made from a collaboration between invisaWear and Bandits, the scrunchie includes a hidden fabric closure pocket that's ideal for storing the accompanying invisaWear in during your morning, afternoon, or evening runs.
invisaWear Flower Keychain
I mean, as far as safety accessories go, it's not going to get much cuter than this flower-power-esque keychain.
invisaWear Chain Necklace
Elegant and understated, this pendant necklace offers invisaWear's safety tech at the press of a (hidden) button.
invisaWear Expandable Bracelet
invisaWear's expandable bracelet offers a customized fit, infusing every ensemble with safety and personalized style.
invisaWear Keychain
The streamlined safety keychain from invisaWear is the perfect complement to your everyday keys.
invisaWear Star Burst Charm Bracelet
Sweet, sophisticated, and subtle, this silver-toned silver bracelet comes with the same easy-access tech as most other products the company has to offer.
invisaWear Knotted Cuff Bracelet
This is another item in the collection that, though it lacks the company's signature tech, is designed to be worn with (and enhance) any other invisaWear bracelet. Also looks super-cute on its own, though.
