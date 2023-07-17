invisaWear Smart Jewelry and Accessories Are Making Safety Devices Stylish

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

invisaWear® has a mission that the brand's website describes succinctly: "Where safety meets style." Based on personal experiences, the founders created a line of sophisticated, subtle, and effective safety devices and smart accessories. How subtle? Think necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and even scrunchies designed to help you feel more secure.

Plus, the way that the wearable safety accessory works is surprisingly simple: For invisaWear devices that have the option, per the brand, you can select up to five contacts that will be notified as soon as you double-press the button. Those contacts will receive a ping with your GPS location and a text alert that you're requesting help. It works in conjunction with an app you can download on any smartphone.

You can also opt in to the 9-1-1 program, which will inform them of your location and have ADT technology (yes, that ADT) "notify emergency services on your behalf." Overall, your invisaWear safety device offers "personalized protection" from "a safety network of ADT security agents," as well as "live video streaming, voice activation, activity tracking, chat, and more."

In short? Subtle safety is officially stylish — and a double-click away. No cell phone in your hand nor voice activation required.

To learn more about how you might better protect yourself with invisaWear tech, scroll on and shop for your new favorite accessory.