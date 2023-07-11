This Shiatsu Foot Massager Has 12,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It’s 46% Off for Amazon Prime Day 2023

If you need additional insights before you shop, here are some reviews from happy shoppers.

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Reviews

A shopper said, "This is the best thing since sliced bread. I fell in love and my feet did too. Ooooh feel so good to get good feet massage. It is auto shut off after 15 minutes, but you can turn it back on. I recommend following the directions as suggested. Your feet will thank you later. This is truly one the best investments."

Another customer said, "This machine is amazing for people who are on their feet all day. It catches every part of your foot, squeezes for added pressure and even heats up. I've bought 2 more since as gifts."

Someone else reviewed, "My feet are so swollen from pregnancy that this has been my life saver each night coming home from work. Really helps with my swollen, swore, achey feet. Highly recommend it to you, you won't regret it."

An Amazon customer wrote, "My feet are extremely sore after a long day in tight boots. The foot massager is next to my bed and now part of my night time routine. Great pressure and it hits all the right spots. Perfect for self or as a gift!"

"I been having bad pains in my feet for 2 months and after the second day of using it it was almost completely gone. I use it every day," a shopper reviewed.

Another shopper said, "This actually feels like a real foot massage rather than so robotic. the best one We have ever had. I have gifted this several times and at least 8 additional purchases from friends and family that have tried it."

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

