Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fashion Deal: 20% Off This Top-Rated Jumpsuit With Sizes Ranging From Small to 4X

Happy Sailed Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit Reviews

A shopper said, "These are a great Free People dupe, soft and comfy. This romper has adjustable straps and pockets, once I tried it on and knew I wanted to buy it in more colors."

Another reviewed, "This is really something effortless to throw on and run around in. I've gotten a lot of compliments and shared link with friends who wanted to order their own. I've worn, washed, and dried mine multiple times now and it holds up great."

An Amazon customer raved, "Seriously will buy this again in different colors. Super soft, pockets, no wrinkles, straps are adjustable. I am 5'4 & 200 lbs I bought XL and it fits perfectly. Did not drag on the floor with my sandals. Buy it!"

A shopper explained, "Cute and comfy rompers are SO difficult for me to find. I always love the way they look in other people, but when I try them on, they always make me look like the Penguin from Batman. THIS ONE IS AMAZING! Super comfortable, and actually looks great on my body shape. Even my boyfriend loves it on me. I am actually writing my review, after coming back to buy 5 MORE! Yep, that's right F I V E more! In different colors. I LOVE IT!!!"

Someone wrote, "Exactly as pictured! I had ordered something similar from a post on social media. What arrived was nothing like I expected, so I was hesitant ordering this. But it's exactly as pictured and SO comfy!!!"

