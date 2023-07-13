2023 ESPYS Winners: See the Complete List

The winners from the 2023 ESPYS have finally been announced and as expected, more than a few athletes went home with yet another coveted trophy from the star-studded event.

These athletes are officially rejoicing over another win.

The 2023 ESPYS aired live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on July 12—and the annual event celebrating the biggest names in sports surely did not disappoint.

As for the nominees of the evening, quite a few stars were up for the Best Athlete trophy including Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and A'ja Wilson, to name a few. Not to mention, Mikaela was also nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for her outstanding 87 World Cup victories.

But that's not all, considering none other than LeBron James, who broke the NBA All-Time Scoring Record, was also nominated in that category. The two athletes faced off against F1's Max Verstappen for most wins in a season and Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title, which he earned at the French Open in June.

And as previously announced by ESPN, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and the Buffalo Bills training staff was awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual.

Keep reading to find out who scored a brand-new trophy at the 2023 ESPYS.

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

WINNER: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

 

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

WINNER: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

 

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners


Best Record-Breaking Performance

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men's tennis, which dates to the 1800s

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win

Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season

Best Championship Performance

Leon Edwards, UFC - defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets - 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina - 2022 World Cup Final - scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match and he won the Golden Ball as FIFA's best player of the tournament

Rose Zhang, LPGA - defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by winning by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start

 

Best Comeback Athlete

Jon Jones, UFC

WINNER: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros

Best Play

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

 

Best Team

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Men's Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O'Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

 

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete With a Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

 

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

 

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

 

Best WNBA Player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

 

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

 

Best UFC Fighter

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

 

Best Boxer

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

 

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

 

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

 

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

