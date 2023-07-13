2023 ESPYS Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

These athletes are officially rejoicing over another win.

The 2023 ESPYS aired live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on July 12—and the annual event celebrating the biggest names in sports surely did not disappoint.

As for the nominees of the evening, quite a few stars were up for the Best Athlete trophy including Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and A'ja Wilson, to name a few. Not to mention, Mikaela was also nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for her outstanding 87 World Cup victories.

But that's not all, considering none other than LeBron James, who broke the NBA All-Time Scoring Record, was also nominated in that category. The two athletes faced off against F1's Max Verstappen for most wins in a season and Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title, which he earned at the French Open in June.

And as previously announced by ESPN, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and the Buffalo Bills training staff was awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual.